“Natural is better”: Adamari López shares a video without a drop of makeup

Adamari Lopez showed off her natural beauty by sharing a video without a drop of makeup. The actress showed how beautiful she is even without makeup.

This weekend Adamari Lopez took an express vacation to Punta Cana with her daughter Alaia Costa. During her trip to the paradisiacal destination, the actress boasted her body in a bikini demonstrating that her figure is thanks to exercise.

Adamari López shows off her natural beauty

Through his official Instagram account, Adamari López shared a “reel” in which he shows himself with a before and after of his makeup. The actress of “Friends and rivals” fell in love with her followers who assure that she looks even better natural.

“getting ready”, wrote Adamari López in the publication that quickly reached almost 50 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments.

instagram reels

The presenter’s followers did not hesitate to highlight her natural beauty and how young she looks without a single drop of makeup. “Naturally it is too beautiful”, “This woman looks divine with and without makeup” Y “Beautiful without makeup. I wish I could be 50 this fabulous.”, were some of the highlights.