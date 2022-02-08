Neither Azcárraga nor Baños, the new owner of América and who has kidnapped El Nido

The real person responsible for the crisis in America is not Baños or Azcárraga

February 07, 2022 3:20 p.m.

America He has been in a sports crisis since the last tournament and it is all due to the limitation of reinforcements that he has brought in in recent years. Yes OK Emilio Azcarraga is the owner of the team, another would be the one who directs it.

In an interview for Los Campamentos de W Deportes Radio, Antonio Carlos Santos, former player of America openly acknowledged that America is hijacked by the promoters and that Santiago Baths it is only a puppet of interests.

Antonio Carlos Santos questioned the operation of the equipment where Santiago Solari he is the least responsible, because players are imposed on him. “For me, Santiago Baths he is the one who heads the hiring, he does not work for him America, works for the promoters”, downloaded the former figure.

The ‘new’ owners of America would be the promoters

The former Azulcrema player assured that in the America the promoters who have been closely linked with the teams are tied Xolos and Saints. “We all know that greg taylor He is still stuck there with his promoters,” he said. Anthony Carlos Santos.

greg taylor He has been one of the promoters who has been in the eye of the hurricane after his links with the biggest teams in Liga MX in past decades. Now he serves as a shareholder of the board of Queretaro.