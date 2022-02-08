New York Posts Another Record Year for State Park Visits in 2021 – NBC New York (47)

New York’s state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails received a record 78.4 million visits in 2021, once again showing a strong level of visits seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Total statewide visits increased in 2021 by more than 427,000, driven by an uptick of more than three million visitors to Niagara Falls State Park compared to 2020, when international border tourism was down due to COVID-19 protocols. More than nine million visitors went to Niagara Falls State Park in 2021.

Attendance at state parks has risen steadily with 41 percent since 2008. In addition to total attendance, state parks also set a new record for overnight visits to campgrounds in 2021, with campgrounds, cabins and lodges booked. for more than 787,000 nights.

Major park projects completed since the start of the pandemic included a pool renovation at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, the opening of an autism nature trail at Letchworth State Park, the expansion of Niagara Falls, the creation of a new visitor center in Minnewaska State Park Preserve, the opening of Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center and a Purple Heart Hall of Honour.

NY Parks 100 will focus on creating places for local recreation, relieving overcrowded parks, welcoming new visitors, and protecting New York State’s environmental and historic legacy. This new plan will ensure that people from all communities and of all ages and abilities can experience the great outdoors.

Governor Hochul also proposed a “Environmental Bonds Act for Clean Water, Clean Air and Green JobsA $4 billion bill that will be on the ballot in November 2022. If approved by voters, the law would increase funding for climate change mitigation, restoration, and flood risk.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, piers and more, which are visited by 78 million people annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov.

“From Niagara Falls to Montauk Point, our state parks and historic sites are a treasure that all New Yorkers should be able to enjoy,” Governor Hochul said. “During the pandemic, parks and public spaces have become more important than ever, providing New Yorkers with safe and enjoyable outdoor spaces for gathering and recreation. New York was proud to welcome a record number of visitors to our parks.” last year and we look forward to modernizing our park system as we approach its historic 100th anniversary in 2024.”