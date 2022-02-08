Next stop artificial intelligence in transportation

After the break for the holidays and the new year has already begun, it’s time to continue talking about the transport sector and the new challenges that lie ahead. You are going to allow me to refer to the current moment we are living. Once again, the pandemic shows us how sensitive the demand data is to its evolution.

It is shocking to see how the first news that appears on the news in which they tell us about the progress or increase in the incidence of the new Ómicron variant, affects the demand for the use of public transport immediately. I leave the analysis of these data for another column, but once again the importance of information treatment is highlighted, of the data that is generated in the transport in real time. And this is where I hook to continue telling how new technologies help us with this. Let’s start the year talking about positive things and the future.

A month ago, I told you about Big Data success stories applied to the transport sector. We turned into tangible many concepts that we now hear everywhere. Today I want to focus on telling you about similar success stories applying Artificial Intelligence (AI), which I think can be a more complicated tool to understand. And that there are thousands of AI projects that surround us and that we do not take account of.

But as always, let’s start at the beginning. What is AI?

It was in 1956, when university professor John McCarthy, coined this concept and defined it as “the science and engineering of creating intelligent machines.” And how intelligent are they? Because they are those machines or computer programs that are capable of analyze large amounts of data, here we come back to Big Data, and make decisions, so they are able to generate actions from an exhaustive analysis of the data. The machines think for themselves. It’s amazing, right?

McCarthy investigated the possibilities for a machine to have the highest degree of humanity possible: the power to decide whether to do something. “Will a computer one day be able to say: I can, but I don’t want to?” he asked himself in 1999. Today I think we are still far from this. Much progress has been made, because the information processing capacity has grown exponentially. We have seen how progress has been made in the development of computer systems capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, voice recognition, decision-making and translation between languages. Huge amounts of information are now collected (images, voice, video, location, sensor information…) through IoT processes and algorithms have advanced considerably through the development of deep learning based on neural networks.

But the treatment of all this information and how the algorithms make certain decisions, again opens up a lot of questions: ethical and regulatorywhich we need to address as soon as possible.

On the page of the European Parliament we find the following definition: “artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to present the same capacities as human beings, such as reasoning, learning, creativity and the ability to plan”.

It also gives us the following information: 61% of Europeans are in favor of AI and robots, but 88% think they need special care, which is why more than ever it is necessary to work on regulatory and ethical policies, as I was saying. But the truth is that the entire transport industry, our industry, from car manufacturers, railways, subways and others, are beginning to implement AI-based solutions.

And since I again believe that the best way to visualize how AI is implemented in our sector is through practical cases, we are going to give some examples that I think are very illustrative. In China we find the Smart Panda that is operating in several cities, carrying hundreds of passengers each day by himself. Although it is a bus with a driver, a few meters from arriving at a station, the self-driving mode is activated. The technology takes control of the bus which, although at a slower pace than normal, stops at traffic lights and ends up parking at its stop. We have seen something similar at the Autonomous University of Madrid, with the first autonomous bus launched by Alsa together with the CRTM.

The development of AI is very focused on the development of the autonomous vehicle. As a preliminary step, the companies are working on different projects related to Big Data, connected and intelligent mobility and are creating various apps associated with it. According to a Microsoft report in 2030, 15% of new vehicles will already be autonomous. But what seems most important to me is that the processing capacity of the millions and millions of data generated by the different sensors of the vehicle, will allow the implementation of predictive maintenance processes, and with it, will allow to increase the safety of the trip. In short, a smart car.

AI is not a distant science but it already sneaks into our day to day life to improve everyday aspects such as subway journeys. Metro de Madrid, together with Accenture, have developed and implemented a self-taught ventilation system based on AI minimizing energy costs and emissions, while ensuring high air quality in stations and passenger comfort. The system is operational. It is what we call the Intelligent Ventilation Manager (GIV)

This AI-based system has allowed Metro de Madrid to reduce its energy consumption for ventilation by 25% and 1,800 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The system uses an optimization algorithm capable of analyzing large amounts of data to obtain all possible combinations of air temperature, station architecture, train frequency, passenger load and electricity price throughout the day. The algorithm uses both historical and simulated data, and takes into account external and subsurface temperatures over the next 72 hours.

The system also includes a simulation engine and a maintenance module that allows, among other things, detect fan operation failures. In this way, Metro de Madrid can easily monitor and manage energy consumption, identify and respond to system deficiencies and proactively carry out equipment maintenance.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has been supporting the use of AI in projects, as part of its strategy to promote innovation and development in transportation. In El Salvador, a collision avoidance system for large vehicles and buses based on vision sensors and artificial intelligence is being used, called “Mobileye”which sends drivers alerts about the imminent approach of vehicles, pedestrians or any other element, constantly monitoring the road in front of the bus.

AI’s predictive ability is also highly beneficial to traffic management systems, as they are able to recognize physical and environmental conditions that may cause or result in increased traffic flow and congestion.

As an example, in India, Siemens is testing a prototype control system that uses AI at all traffic lights, to put an end to traffic jams. Now let’s look back. Perhaps surprisingly, the earliest applications of AI within transportation were, in fact, the autopilot systems used on nearly every commercial aircraft in service. So these new technologies have been with us for many years. It is now when they gain momentum and when the field of application is immense.

AI is becoming more than just a futuristic technology. It is part of our daily life and we use it every day without realizing it.. We can find AI in our mobile applications or on the internet, or in speech recognition, in translators, in social networks, etc. A few days ago I had the opportunity to meet a company that has developed emotion analysis software and is focusing on the entertainment industry. Incredible and exciting, right?

The transportation industry has been using AI for some time now, in aircraft autopilot or smartphone apps that can predict traffic jams. But now it’s probably let’s see a dramatic increase in AI use cases within transportation.

The fact that our sector, the transport sector, is constantly evolving is absolutely exciting. Get on the digitization train. It’s unstoppable and I certainly don’t want to miss it.

Silvia Roldan Fernandez. CEO of Metro de Madrid

