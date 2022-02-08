NFL 2022: Alvin Kamara hit the man eight times before being stopped and they reveal the unusual reason that led to the fight

The runner told the police that he assaulted the subject so that he would not run away

Alvin Kamara shocked the NFL world after his arrest became known after playing the Pro Bowl. The Saints running back assaulted a man and according to police reports, at least he hit him eight times before he was stopped.

The player, who was apprehended inside Allegiant Stadium, did not act alone in the incidents. Several of his friends began to kick the subject. IEven the videos showed that on the ground, Kamara delivered some blows when the man remained on the ground.

But equally, the RB of the Saints gave his version of the facts and the reasons that led to the origin of the lawsuit. For Kamara, a series of insults towards one of her friends led to beatings.

According to the authorities, the runner ruled that the subject called his companion ‘ugly’. Given this, Kamara challenged him and after sensing a fight, it seemed to him that he was trying to flee and decided to intervene so that he would not escape. His friends also joined the attacks.

However, the officers said that after analyzing the material it was found that at no time did the person seek to escape.

On the other hand, New Orleans has limited itself to making statements about it. Nor has the player provided information.

The investigation is ongoing. Kamara posted bail at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to court records. A hearing date has been set for March 8.