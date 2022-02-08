NFL star Alvin Kamara arrested for hitting a person and sending him to the hospital

After participating in the 2022 Pro Bowl, NFL star Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas on assault charges. The New Orleans Saints player hit a person and sent him to the hospital.

What ended as a celebration party on the grid at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas became the prelude to a new scandal involving a star of the NFL. Only a few hours passed from playing the Pro Bowl 2022 for a league star, Alvin Camara, was arrested on assault charges.

Since Kamara arrived in the NFL in 2017, he has shown star conditions and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award for the 728 rushing yards he had and the eight touchdowns he scored with New Orleans Saints. However, Alvin has been no stranger to off-the-field scandals.

Before being signed by the Saints, Alvin Kamara was arrested in Alabama after being accused of four minor crimes and a few years later an incident of this type is repeated. On this occasion, the star running back of the NFL had to be arrested by the Las Vegas Police.

“NFL player arrested for assault resulting in substantial bodily harm”, was the title of the statement published by the Las Vegas Police Department to report the events that resulted in Kamara’s arrest after participating in the Pro Bowl 2022.

Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas on assault charges

“Investigations conducted by Las Vegas Police Department (LVMPD) detectives determined that the victim was beaten by the suspect later identified as Alvin Kamara. He was located and taken into custody without incident on February 6, 2022. Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked by assault resulting in substantial bodily harm”, the police statement said.