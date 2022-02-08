Niklas Süle will leave Bayern Munich to sign with Borussia Dortmund

AFP

The German international central defender, Niklas Sule, whose contract ends in June with Bayern Munich, will play next season with Borussia Dortmund, announced this Monday the black and yellow box.

sule, 26, signed until 2026 and will join his former Bavarian teammate, international Matt Hummels, to reinforce a defense that is failing this season.

The defender is currently still a member of FC Bayern Munich and will join Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires in the Summer of 2022. — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 7, 2022

The centre-back, who won the Champions League with the ‘Rekordmeister’ in 2020, he joins his new team for free after renewal negotiations with the bayern.

Arrived in 2017 from the Hoffenheim, sule He had to become the cornerstone of the defense of the Munich team, but his progress was cut short by various injuries.

The Borussia Dortmund, who has conceded 36 goals in 21 dates, is currently second in the Bundesliga, nine points behind Bayern Munich.

With this transfer the Borussia Dortmund return courtesy to the BaYern, a box that usually signs players from its staunch rival to strengthen itself.

In the past it was already done Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels and the polish gunner Robert Lewandowski, who left without leaving a single euro in the cash register Dortmund.

