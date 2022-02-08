NY announces $64 million to help vulnerable family members and survivors of domestic violence

What you should know New York will invest more than $64 million in federal funds to help New Yorkers with children, multigenerational households and survivors of domestic violence with their expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund seeks to help cover the cost of diapers for more than 128,000 households and food expenses for more than 26,000 multigenerational households. In addition, it will help survivors of domestic violence pay for housing and relocation expenses.

Federal funding intended for New Yorkers enrolled in Public Assistance or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, administered through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV), will provide one-time payments to help with the cost of diapers for struggling families, cover food expenses for households with both children and seniors, and provide crucial housing and relocation assistance for survivors of domestic violence.

HELP FOR FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN OR ELDERLY ADULTS

Starting this month, OTDA will issue one-time payments to all families enrolled in Public Assistance or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who have a child under the age of three. Families will receive $140 per eligible child to help with the cost of diapers, and the funding is expected to serve approximately 150,000 children in 128,500 households statewide.

To cover food costs, the agency will also issue one-time payments in April of $730 to households that are enrolled in Public Assistance or SNAP, and have an adult age 55 or older and a child age 17 or younger. Households will receive one-time payments for each qualifying older adult in the household. Approximately 26,300 households are expected to receive this assistance.

In both cases, OTDA will issue these payments directly to the household’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) account. The two distributions will represent about $42.8 million in assistance to struggling New Yorkers from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.

HELP FOR SURVIVORS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH CHILDREN

In addition, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide $21.4 million for OPDV to administer to domestic violence service providers to assist domestic violence survivors with children who are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. These funds will help survivors pay for short-term expenses associated with relocation, including rent, utilities, and repairs.

Stress, unemployment, and financial pressures do not cause people to abuse their partners, but these factors can lead to an increase in the frequency and severity of violence and create more dangerous situations for victims, especially when combined with the Increasing social isolation during the height of the COVID pandemic, calls to the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline increased by an average of 45 percent.

“The pandemic has laid bare the inequities that exist in our society, leaving vulnerable New Yorkers who were already struggling further behind,” said Governor Hochul. “With the help of our federal partners, my administration is taking decisive action to ease the burden of this public health crisis on struggling families with young children, those supporting an elderly relative in their home, and survivors of domestic violence. This Critical funding will help tens of thousands of families pay for food and diapers, while also providing a lifeline to survivors of domestic violence in need of relocation and housing support.”