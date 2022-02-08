NYC Ombudsman Issues Recommendations to Reform NYCHA Reparations Process – NBC New York (47)

New York City Ombudsman Jumaane D. Williams released a series of recommendations Tuesday aimed at reforming the New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) inadequate and inefficient repair process.

The announcement came after the official visited the houses of several tenants in Fort Independence Houses in the Bronx, where there have been extensive heating and hot water outages this winter. The ombudsman has consistently named NYCHA the worst landlord in the Big Apple.

The county president joined the clamor of the residents.

The process by which NYCHA records and corrects violations and tenant complaints is often slow and inefficient, and tenants are unaware of the status of repairs or ongoing problems, the Williams statement says. Also, when repairs are made, they are often temporary solutions that fail quickly, often without proper follow-up by the agency.

LIVE: After touring the homes of several NYCHA tenants at the Fort Independence Houses, the Public Advocate joins tenant advocates and elected officials to propose recommendations to improve and expedite NYCHA repairs. #WorstLandlordsNYC WATCH: https://t.co/Jx7wZm0RZ7 — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) February 8, 2022

To improve both the means by which violations are addressed and the communications NYCHA has with tenants about repairs, the ombudsman proposed the following recommended reforms:

Create a rating system where the most serious cases are prioritized and resolved in a shorter period of time.

This can be modeled after the HPD classification system:

Class A – Non-hazardous.

Class B – Hazardous.

Class C – Immediately Hazardous.

Tenants must sign the agreement that the work has been completed before a case is closed

The current case system does not provide a timely response to urgent tenant complaints. They are often closed and reopened for no reason and without the knowledge of the tenant.

Better inform and update residents on issues that require long-term repairs, beyond posting notices in the lobby with actual community outreach

Residents do not feel that NYCHA fully informs them of needed repairs. NYCHA must hold public meetings with residents for regular and transparent updates.

Investigate poor repairs, including contractors directly, and hold them accountable

NYCHA’s inability to track repairs can affect its work to manage problems, allocate resources, and make needed changes. NYCHA needs to investigate all poor repairs with a reliable tracking system.

Tenants converting to private management under the rental assistance demonstration should be given clear guidance on how to file complaints

RAD, also known as Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) in New York City, changes housing from Section 9 to Section 8 or a section that finances private homeowners. Once under PACT, tenants no longer have access to NYCHA resources or federal oversight mechanisms.

Residents are sent between NYCHA, 3-1-1 and the management office with no solution.

Forensic audit of funds allocated and used for repairs

In addition to investigating substandard repairs, NYCHA must also conduct forensic audits of funds allocated and used for repairs. Without a proper record of the repairs to be made, it is difficult for NYCHA to determine how to allocate repair funds.

The Ombudsman further announced that his office would be touring complexes in each of the five boroughs in the coming days and speaking with tenants about specific and citywide needs for change. NYCHA has historically faced crises of underfunding and mismanagement that create unacceptable conditions for thousands of tenants across the city.

See the full recommendations for reforming the repair process here.