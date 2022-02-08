NYC Reports 3 Deadly Shootings Within 7 Hours of Each Other – NBC4 New York

Three people were shot to death in New York City in three separate incidents Monday afternoon, as the city grapples with a wave of gun violence that authorities struggle to control.

A woman died from a bullet that may have been intended for someone else in a midday shooting on a Bronx sidewalk, a man died in this same county from a bullet to the back and another from a gunshot wound to the chest outside from a salon in Queens, all within about seven hours of each other.

Combined with two other incidents overnight from Saturday to Sunday, in total at least five people were shot to death in the city in about 48 hours.

Gun Violence in NYC

Of course, numbers are all relative. The murder rate in New York City was 50% higher just seven years ago, and a generation ago it was six times higher than it is today.

But in a city where nearly every major crime category was up sharply in January (with shooting incidents up more than 30 percent), murders were the only ray of hope, and they were actually down year over year. February, however, has started on a more difficult footing.

Since Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his “Plan to End Gun Violence” on Jan. 24, more than two dozen people have been shot in the city, nearly double last year.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was one of three people shot Monday afternoon in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx after a gunman opened fire from inside a vehicle and someone responded. The other two victims, a 32-year-old and a 23-year-old man, were shot in the back, but Gloria Ortiz was fatally shot in the head.

Surveillance video from a nearby building shows that the act of violence unfolded shortly after 4:00 p.m., a group of people standing in front of a garage in East 137th Street they scattered for their lives when the shots came from a BMW white man passing by them.

One of the people who initially hid from the bullets can be seen pulling out a gun and shooting at the car. The person then appeared to run down the street after the car.

Investigators have yet to share whether all the victims were intended targets or innocent bystanders. It’s also unclear who shot them: the drive-by shooter or the person who returned fire.

About six hours later, on the other side of the Bronx, police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Sedgwick Avenue. The victim, Christian Bueno, 39, had a gunshot wound to the torso; he was taken to San Bernabé, where he died.

There were no arrests as of Tuesday morning.

About 90 minutes later, police responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. outside a sports hall on Linden Boulevard in Queens. The victim, Diquan Orr, 33, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at a Nassau County hospital.

Police are investigating whether a dispute of some kind in the salon may have precipitated the shooting; there were no arrests as of early Tuesday morning.