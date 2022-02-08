one of the most recommended Xiaomi falls in price

Xiaomi’s smartphone drops its price on Amazon, with fast and free shipping.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a discount on Amazon, it can be yours for less than 290 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is one of the most interesting mid-range Xiaomi, a success that we have recommended on many occasions.

As we pointed out in his analysis, he has elegant aesthetics and improved performance over its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. It comes with one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, a screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and a battery with which you can recover energy at full speed.

Buy the Xiaomi smartphone at the best price

The Chinese smartphone shines on its front a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Noted for its speed and fluencywhen you try a display like this you can’t go back to traditional 60Hz panels.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is in charge of giving it life, a processor that will give you power and give you peace of mind. Both your everyday applications and demanding games they will move smoothly on the Xiaomi device. You can choose between several versions of RAM and storage, as we have said, this offer brings the model with 6 GB of RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,250 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

NFC, 5G

Xiaomi’s smartphone is not far behind in the photographic section, it has 3 sensors on its back: first, a 64 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

This Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also incorporates a battery that reaches 4,250mAh and one 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi device also has NFC, you can pay in all kinds of shops without taking out your wallet. You will only need an application like Google Pay.

If you are looking for a complete mobile that can accompany you for years, this Xiaomi is a very good purchase below 300 euros. Not only does it have 5G, it incorporates a powerful Qualcomm chip, an AMOLED screen and a design that makes it one of the most beautiful Xiaomi on the market. What else are you going to ask for?

