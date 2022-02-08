PAN will challenge the call for Mandate Revocation: “They perverted a democratic exercise”

National Action charged that the signatures collected were misleading. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Again, the National Action Party (BREAD) was pronounced in against of the exercise of Revocation of Mandate promoted by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

After a wave of bickeringfinally the National Electoral Institute (INE) published the announcement for consultation in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on February 7.

Among other specifications, the document confirms that the exercise will take place next 10 april, which marks the start of its promotion and dissemination, as well as the official start of the election ban.

Given this, the blue and white bench reported that will contest the summons Considering that it has been “misrepresented to empower” to López Obrador: “They perverted a democratic exercise,” said their leader, Marco Cortes.

“With this simulation, López Obrador and his party once again make fun of the people (…) It is a useless exercise that attends to presidential egomania, waste and deception.”

The accusation derived from the more than 200000 inconsistencies that the bench detected in the application records, some of these being the non-correspondence between the image and the original voting card.

Other irregularities detected in December 2021 were: the low visibility of the photograph; inconsistencies between the CURP data and the Elector password; duplicate props; non-corresponding signatures, among others.

“It was evident that the signatures were gathered in a completely fraudulent and deceitful way, by the government structure and by the president’s party.”

In this way, the party refused to validate the “exercise of simulation and deception”, for which their participation in the vote on April 10 will be limited to “care of the boxes”.

It should be remembered that on February 3, the Institute reported the detection of 990 thousand 189 records with inconsistencies: 17 thousand 833 are removed from the registry due to death; 1,265 with suspension of political rights; 301 thousand 655 duplicates and 41 thousand 813 with loss of validity.

Lorenzo Córdova called on the three orders of government to respect the electoral ban. (Photo: Twitter/INEMexico)

The electoral ban, a period in which prohibits any type of government propaganda, came into force on February 4, the same day that López Obrador boasted of the progress in the works promoted in his administration.

In response, the President of the INE, Lorenzo Cordova Vianello, made a call to the three levels of government to respect the electoral ban, recalling that “only campaigns related to educational, health and civil protection services may be disseminated”.

However, in an act of disagreement, Andrés Manuel asked the competent authorities to redefine the term “government propaganda” after criticizing that its “generality” it involves other activities of his government unrelated to the electoral.

“We want the judicial authorities to clarify what we can and cannot report.”

On this line, the Institute reported that it will be Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) the State entity in charge of ruling on the corresponding sanctions in case faults or complaints are found during the process of Revocation of Mandate.

In addition, he explained that within himself will have the Complaints and Denunciations Commission, which may issue precautionary measures in case of any irregularity; however, he stressed that it will be the Specialized Regional Chamber of the TEPJF that will resolve the substantive controversies.

