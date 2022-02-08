Pierluisi upholds his message to teachers, police officers and firefighters: “One protests and complains, but never gives in to duty”

The governor Peter Pierluisi reaffirmed this Tuesday in a television interview the words he spoke on Monday and that have drawn criticism from multiple sectors of public employees when he said that “No one here is required to be neither a policeman nor a firefighter, but whoever dedicates himself to that vocation has to assume this great responsibility”.

In interview with Noticentro at Dawn, the governor maintained, after listening to the audio of his expressions yesterday at the press conference, that it is “exactly the message that must be told to everyone”, in reference to public servants.

“When you don’t agree with a payment you have, some conditions, you protest and complain, but you never give up your duty. Especially in areas such as public safety, a sacred area, or the teaching of our children. You have to understand that these are vocations. And so I can give so many examples of people who make sacrifices because they really have a vocation and that is what I appealed to. It does not mean that they cannot protest and complain. They can do it outside of working hours, they can do it on weekends, but never lock the gates of a school, lock the gates of a pump station or a police station, no, no, no. That should never be allowed in a society of order and I say that as governor representing all Puerto Ricans”, Pierluisi assured the journalist Jorge Gelpí Pagán.

In a press conference on Monday, in which he announced among other things that for at least the next two years teachers will receive a $1,000 increase in their monthly salary, the governor reacted to calls for protests by educators, firefighters and police officers, among other government employees, to demand better pay and protection upon retirement. In his expressions, Pierluisi said:

“No one here is obliged to be a policeman or a firefighter, but whoever dedicates himself to that vocation has to assume this great responsibility. And if for some reason they question whether he should continue to do so—either because the pay isn’t what he expects or the working conditions aren’t what he expects—he’s not obligated to stay in that position. Now, if he remains in that position – and I am speaking on behalf of the people of Puerto Rico – he has to do his duty. There are no alternatives”stressed the governor.

The executive’s statements were also part of the support shown by the police and firefighters, as well as other public service sectors, for the march that mobilized thousands of teachers to La Fortaleza last Friday and which, in turn, generated multiple protests in dozens of schools around the island.

In Pierluisi’s opinion, “there are ways and means of marching and protesting, but it should never entail endangering the lives of others when that is your duty.”

After the governor’s announcement about the temporary increase, the Federation of Teachers, which brings together a part of the teachers on the island, reported that they were not satisfied because the increase is “temporary” and given the governor’s position on the claims of better working conditions.

Meanwhile, various unions and groups of workers went to social networks since yesterday to show their rejection of Pierluisi’s expressions and point out, among other things, that he reacted with “lack of sensitivity” to a claim made by public employees for several years.

For example, a user on Twitter compared Pierluisi’s expressions with the way in which former Governor Ricardo Rosselló spoke about the country’s problems in the well-known telegram chat.

In addition, the people’s senator migdalia gonzalez He pointed out that the expressions of the executive “are reprehensible, insensitive and a demonstration of the PNP’s lack of commitment to public servants.”

“Public servants deserve respect and support in their claims. Pierluisi has been highlighted by his absence and his insensitivity, ”added the legislator on her Twitter account.

“He does not have the sensitivity needed to govern”

The president of firefighters union, Jose Tiradopointed out this morning that the fire department is “well outraged” by the governor’s expressions.

Tirado, who was a firefighter for 30 years and 15 years after his retirement, is still at the head of the union, said he made a call to his membership to forgive the governor for the words he expressed because “he does not have the sensitivity that is needed to govern”.

“These demonstrations are made by the governor with a clear contempt for firefighters and police. The governor does not have the sensitivity that is needed to govern the country. He does not know the devotion that a firefighter has to work in this country for a pittance and he does not understand that firefighters do this work for the love they have for their fellow men “sentenced Tirado in an interview with The new day.

“I have called for him to be forgiven, because since he does not have that sensitivity… we cannot expect anything else from him”abounded.

Tirado mentioned that both firefighters and police officers have called for the “Great March of Indignation” for tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10:00 am at the Capitol, from where they will walk to the Fortress.

Although the main intention is for public security officers to carry out the protest, Tirado specified that they have received the support of other sectors of the population, for which he extended the invitation to any citizen to participate in the march.

“We have called on the people and anyone who feels outraged by the governor’s expressions to join us,” he said.

Like teachers, firefighters demand fair wages and better working conditions. The monthly salary of a firefighter is $1,500 and has not been increased since the government of Sila María Calderón. The request of the firefighters is that their salary be raised to a competitive figure of $2,500, like other states in the United States.