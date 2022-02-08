Promotes emotional well-being at work ✔️





Surely you have ever wondered what is the importance of emotional well-being at work. And it is that mental health in the corporate environment is a complex issue and there are many ways to promote it, as well as many factors that can put it at risk. The bosses, or rather the leaders, are not the only ones responsible for the psychological well-being of their employees, but they do have an important role, through their attitude, their behavior and their peculiar style of leadership in promoting said well-being.

Below I share with you five suggestions that I have applied with my own and external teams, which I recommend you take into account to promote a good atmosphere at work; remember that your company, whatever its size, is like a boat in the sea where the strength and willingness of each one is important for it to advance and reach a good port.

1. Promotes healthy communication

Speak correctly, detect possible bad practices in terms of oral and written communication within the team to improve emotional well-being at work. From authenticity, take responsibility for contributing to a good environment. Remember that, even if you don’t notice it, people notice how you enter, how you leave, how you speak and what differences you make when addressing each person on the team. Don’t become an automaton, use efficient and non-invasive communication methods and actively listen to your team members.

Listen, set an example and remember that behind every employee there is a person.

2. Find out and train

Don’t settle for your presumed good intuition and talent about what it’s like to be a good boss. Learn about how to promote psychological health in the work environment, what are the main factors that put it at risk and how all this is applicable to the team for which you are responsible. To the extent that you learn and put what you have learned into practice, you will grow personally and make your team grow.

3. Set clear and assertive limits to improve your relationship with others

Through your verbal and non-verbal communication you can set aggressive limits and become someone distant, or protective limits for you and your interlocutor that do not make either of you uncomfortable. Remember that you are responsible for the team, you cannot abuse your authority and you cannot allow it to be undermined by a boycotted subordinate. Don’t go overboard with the limelight either: spread it out.

4. Be a good example

You have the authority to demand from others what you don’t do, but they are more likely to do it if they see you doing it too. And, what is more important, it is better for their motivation and for their emotional well-being at work, to know that you are involved as much or more than they are at work. This applies to being punctual, having personal time, being dressed in one way or another or obtaining privileges outside the position of each one.

5. Humanize

Remember that behind a worker there is a person. We are humans, not machines. That means that we all have a life outside of work, we all have good days and bad days and we are all imperfect. Take care of people, give them space, show them that you listen to them and that you take into account what they propose or what they ask of you, even if you can’t always satisfy them. Do not abuse people or demand more than what is objectively fair, as this harms their well-being, is bad for the team, and you don’t like it when your own superiors do it to you either. Don’t let work dehumanize you.

Put these suggestions into practice, every day, incorporating them into your way of being, step by step you will become that leader with whom everyone wants to work, with motivated employees and collaborators and with satisfied customers; which will make you enjoy great results, not only for you… but for everyone around you