Putin’s vulgar language reveals his worldview

(CNN) –– Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a stir in the national media on Tuesday after his press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

What was the subject of Putin’s comments? The Minsk Agreements, a ceasefire protocol Ukraine and Russia signed in 2015, and whether Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky can abide by them.

However, it was Putin’s vulgar language, rather than the technical details of the agreements, that garnered the most clicks in Russia.

“As for the Minsk agreements, are they alive and do they have any prospects or not?” Putin noted. “I think that there is simply no other alternative. I repeat it once again, in Kiev, either they say that they will fulfill them, or they say that they will destroy their country. The incumbent president recently declared that he does not like a single point of these Agreements of Minsk. ‘Whether you like it or not, it’s your duty, beauty’. They must be fulfilled. It will not work otherwise, “he concluded.

Once again, Putin has shown the world a sense of his soul. The position of the Kremlin leader on the Minsk agreement is not new. But his vulgar vernacular — addressing Zelensky in condescending and gendered terms — left some Russian journalists openly wondering if the president was, in essence, making a vulgar joke.

Asked in a conference call with reporters whether such comments might be “hinting at a sexual subtext,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave a nondescript response. “The president meant that if a state has committed to certain obligations, if there is a signature of the head of state [bajo ellas]then these commitments must be met,” he replied.

One reporter insisted: Was Putin perhaps aware of the work of a Russian-language folk-punk band that apparently has a line similar to the one Putin said in one of their songs? Peskov answered a firm no.

“I am quite convinced that Vladimir Putin is not familiar with the work of this group,” he said. “And I suspect that perhaps, at some point, this group might have borrowed it [la línea] of Russian folklore.

Folklore or not, the comment laid bare Putin’s bullying attitude toward Ukraine. A country that the president has made clear that he does not see as a real country. And he too recalled a streak of unrepentant misogyny in both Putin’s politics and his public comments.

For starters, the talk about forcing a “beauty” to back down and endure abuse comes from the same person who, exactly five years ago, decriminalized forms of domestic violence.

Putin’s trash talk comes up again and again and has reportedly even dismissed rape.

The Russian leader’s “tough guy” speech is sometimes explained as a kind of vulgarity that is acting for a national audience. But Putin’s choice of the verb терпеть in his comments on Monday (take it or bear it) shows an underlying unpleasant sentiment about the role of women.

When asked about Putin’s comments, Zelensky recast the Russian leader’s words in a language he could understand.

“Of course, there are some things that we cannot discuss with the president of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine is a beauty. As far as ‘me’ is concerned, that is a slight exaggeration,” he added.

About the line about being obedient and putting up with it, Zelensky added: “I think Ukraine is very patient. Because that is wisdom. I think that is important not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe.”

This is not the first time Putin has used such language. One of his most famous quotes dates back to 1999, when he was still prime minister and vowed to crush Chechen separatists. “If they’re in the bathroom, we’ll dispose of them in the latrine,” he said.

The same applies to the current crisis. When he dismisses diplomatic language, Putin speaks for us to see.

Anna Chernova and Darya Tarasova, both from CNN, contributed to this report.