Quirónsalud digital emergency circuit: 8,000 patients

Jorge Short, deputy medical director of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and promoter of the Digital Emergency Circuit.

Quirónsalud launches its Digital Emergency Circuit. A system that allows efficient, agile and satisfying care, both for patients and for medical professionals, of the chronic and less emergent processes for which patients come to the Hospital Emergency services, precisely those that have increased the most in recent years. recent months and representing up to 20 percent of care in this area.

“The joint work of the Quirónsalud Hospitals integrated into the Madrid public network has consolidated the continuous improvement strategypatient-centered culture, putting new technologies at your service, innovation and digitizationleadership in the transformation of the health system through a Medicine based on value and capacity and commitment of the professionals of this healthcare network”, they affirm from Quirónsalud.

A trajectory that has led the Fundación Jiménez Díaz (Madrid), Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and General de Villalba (Collado Villalba) university hospitals to develop and implement numerous and innovative initiatives in the field of non-face-to-face health care and that the crisis generated by the arrival of Covid-19, two years ago, has confirmed that it is well oriented and has finished strengthening.

Increased demand in the Emergencies

This initiative responds “effectively and efficiently” to the needs arising from the increased demand in the ERwhich has grown by up to 15 percent per year per hospital center -much increased by the care derived from Covid-19-, which, added to the numerous casualties caused precisely by the pandemic among the medical community, has increased number of patients attended by each physician in these services. Two elements that suppose a “constant pressure” for this hospital area, and that are compensated with the digital transformation that is taking place in it, and that it is allowing to optimize the attention to its patients.

“This scenario has represented a challenge and a encouragement for hospital institutions that, with the Emergency services often saturated in the last two years and healthcare teams of the highest professional level, struggling to care for patients with the same quality as always, we have sought digital solutions or alternatives to modulate and meet this growing demand while maintaining excellence in our healthcare offer”, explains Jorge Short, deputy medical director of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and promoter of the initiative.

Short: “The doctor can discharge the patient from the Emergency Service if he needs a face-to-face consultation”

Specifically, the Digital Emergency Circuit has two possible entry routes: through phone call from outside the hospital, or video call from the hospital itself. In the first case, faced with a worrying health problem or symptom, and without having to travel to the hospital, the patient can request assistance remotely by calling a specific telephone number indicated in the ‘Digital Emergency’ section of its Patient Portal -an application developed by this group of hospitals-, to be assessed by telephone by an Emergency doctor.

“If the doctor considers that the patient does not need face-to-face care but cannot solve his problem with medical advice or the prescription of a drug, for which he requires a consultation with a specialist or the performance of some additional test, he can manage them to its realization, leaving the patient discharged from the Emergency Departmentin the same way as in a face-to-face assessment,” says Short.

On the contrary, if the Digital Emergency doctor estimated face-to-face patient care is requiredwill coordinate it with his colleagues physically present at the hospital, even agreeing on the tests or treatment options to provide continued care, and will instruct the patient to go to the hospital, in which Admission desk will already be registered and you will only have to pick up your identification bracelet to continue your evaluation in an alternative circuit that will guide your attention and tour of the service.

Video call from the hospital

The second way of entering the Digital Emergency Circuit is through video call from the hospital service itselfin cases in which the patient has come to the center for a series of reasons for consultation associated with pathologies or more chronic situations and less need for urgent care and that, after being assessed in triage by Nursing, it has been classified with the Manchester scale as 4 or 5 -less emergent situation levels in this approved system of clinical risk categorization and patient prioritization-.

“In order to offer you a care as fast as possibleand depending on their reason for consultation, the patient will be assessed by a doctor from the hospital’s Emergency team who will assist them by video consultation from an area of ​​the service set up for this purpose”, continues the deputy director of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

Again, this virtual care can evolve with the solution of the problem that has brought the patient to the center and their discharge from the service, with discharge with outpatient follow-up in outpatient clinics or, if necessary, with complementary tests, which will be carried out in the hospital and evaluated by a doctor.

Likewise, adds Short, “if the doctor assesses that he needs face-to-face care, this will be carried out in the center’s Emergency Department by a doctor who is physically in the service, again in a coordinated manner between both teams, for which there has also been created a alternative circuit that guides the assessment of the patient”.

Benefits, results and future successes

For hospital institutions, the Digital Emergency circuit allows optimize processes and resourcessince a single doctor can treat patients from different centers at the same time, while for doctors, this system is professionally attractive and improves their satisfaction, since facilitates teleworking, family conciliation or adaptation to professional or personal situations such as those derived from confinements due to contagion by Covid-19 or travel difficulties, among others.

However, for the deputy director of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, the main beneficiaries are the patients, since “thanks to this circuit we can serve you more quickly and with the same efficiency as if we did it in person, avoiding in the many cases in which it is not necessary, their trip to the hospital”.

According to Quirónsalud, in its four months of operation, some 8,000 patients in the four hospitals involved in the project, with a high or very high level of satisfaction -measured by NPS, Net Promoter Score, a tool that measures the satisfaction and loyalty of a company’s customers based on recommendations-, higher in many cases than that obtained in customer service face-to-face

Short: “The attention time until the resolution of the health problem has been less than 30 minutes in 85% of the cases”

“Also from a clinical point of view, the results speak for themselves: no patient assessed in the Digital Emergency, either by phone call or video call, has had to re-enter in the next 72 hoursthe percentage of patients who have had to be evaluated in person after one of these two entry routes is less than 15 percent, and the time of care until the resolution of the health problem has been in 85 percent of cases less than 30 minutes“says Short.

In the short and medium term, the project only augurs new successes, since its promoters plan to progressively increase the number of patients treated through this circuit until reaching 170 patients a day between the four hospitals mentionedwhich represents around 60,000 patients a year assessed in the Digital Emergency.

Also, it is planned increase on the one hand the reasons for consultation predetermined for your attention through this system, contemplating those whose resolution is shown to be more efficient through it and those that the doctors consider most appropriate for their evaluation in the aforementioned circuit; and, on the other, the specialties contemplated in it, such as Psychiatry and Paediatrics.