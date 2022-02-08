Radical change in the future of Haaland, the crack that has been linked to Real Madrid

2022-02-08
Like Kylian Mbappethe Norwegian striker, Erling Haland, He is one of the most desired footballers by the big clubs in Europe.
Real Madrid is one of the teams that is interested in the powerful attacker of the Borussia Dortmund, but today they report from Spain that Florentino Pérez has changed his plans.
AS Journal states that the Real Madrid won’t go for Haland in this summer market in June, but will do so until 2023.
The merengue club has as a priority to close the signing of Kylian Mbappethe PSG star who is free and has made it clear that he wants to play at the Santiago Bernabéu.
That yes, the Madrid will close the signing of Mbappe until March, after the Champions League round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid.
And with the French already, theoretically, tied, the operations would begin to take over the Norwegian giant, whose signing considers the Madrid that it would be ideal not this market, but the next.
For the accounts of Real Madrid come first Mbappe and then Haland It would be the best, because it would give an important respite. Now, waiting could mean that the whites lose this crack.
Haland his contract ends this season with him Borussia and for this you should renew with the Dortmund and wait another 12 months, rejecting the proposals of various clubs, such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and even Barcelona.
AS states that Haland could accept to wait, because his wish is to play in the Real Madrid.