Radical change in the future of Haaland, the crack that has been linked to Real Madrid

2022-02-08

Like Kylian Mbappethe Norwegian striker, Erling Haland, He is one of the most desired footballers by the big clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid is one of the teams that is interested in the powerful attacker of the Borussia Dortmund, but today they report from Spain that Florentino Pérez has changed his plans.

AS Journal states that the Real Madrid won’t go for Haland in this summer market in June, but will do so until 2023.

The merengue club has as a priority to close the signing of Kylian Mbappethe PSG star who is free and has made it clear that he wants to play at the Santiago Bernabéu.