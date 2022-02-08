Record loot: a couple was arrested in New York for laundering USD 3.6 billion with cryptocurrencies

Archive. A Bitcoin sign in a window in a local in the city of Toronto (REUTERS / Mark Blinch)

A New York couple was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen in a 2016 hack of a virtual exchange.reported the Department of Justice.

In addition to the arrests, federal agents revealed that the department seized some $3.6 billion in cryptocurrencies linked to the hacking of Bitfinex, an online exchange that had its systems breached nearly six years ago. Its about largest financial forfeiture made by the Department of Justice.

The stolen cryptocurrencies, whose value was $71 million at the time of the theft, they are now worth $3.5 billion, according to sources.

Illustrative images of the Bitcoin currency (REUTERS)

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, who describes himself on social media as a “tech entrepreneur, coder and investor, and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested on Tuesday. this morning in Manhattan to answer charges of conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

According to prosecutors, Lichtenstein and Morgan used complex techniques to receive the stolen cryptocurrency in a digital wallet controlled by them and hide the transactions and movement of money.

They cashed in millions of dollars from cryptocurrency ATM transactions to buy gold and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as more conventional items like Walmart gift cards for your personal expenses.

The couple was not charged Bitfinex hack, which resulted in more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Bitcoin logo (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Justice Department officials say Although the proliferation of exchanges with cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies represent innovations, the same trend has resulted in money laundering, “ransomware” (extortion software) and other crimes.

“Today’s arrests and the largest financial seizure the department has ever made They show that cryptocurrency is not a haven for criminals.” Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

“In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of the police, the department proved once again that it can and will follow the trail of the funds, whatever form it takes.”

(With information from AP and AFP)

Keep reading:

A hacker stole $326 million in cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin family: what is the next destination of the family that invested their savings in cryptocurrencies to travel the world

Everything you need to know before trading cryptocurrencies