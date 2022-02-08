Reveal internal situations that affect performance at Club América

The Club America Club going through a football crisis in the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022. Much of this situation is the effect of poor planning by the board headed by the sports president, Santiago Bathsbut also by the coach’s strategies, Santiago Solariwho has been the subject of criticism in recent days.

According to information from Miguel Ángel Arizpe, the Argentine coach is not very popular in Coapa as many assure, for which reason it does not have open communication with the soccer players, so that if the bad results continue, the leadership of the group of Eagles I would not hesitate to terminate your project.

“Here, Solari is not the most loved. In his mind he likes to be called a coach, although we don’t; and another, he doesn’t have open and direct communication with the players. He feels apart. In addition, the squad is not united / coaching staff. I’m not telling you there are problems, but it’s not the big family either. Add to that the fact that the football we play is not the best… this isn’t going to improve overnight.”

A 2021 to forget

It is worth mentioning that the criticism towards the ‘Indiecito’ comes from last year, where they were eliminated from the Guardians Y opening 2021 at the hands of Pachuca Y Cougarsrespectively, in addition to having lost the Final of the CONCACAF Champions League in front of the squad Monterey Striped.

How are the Eagles doing in Clausura 2022?

It should be noted that Club América is currently in sixteenth position in the general table of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament with just one point, as a result of the draw against Puebla and defeats against Atlas Red and Black Y Athletic Saint Louisalthough they retain a pending match before Mazatlandated for Wednesday, February 16 corresponding to Matchday 2.

Who is your next rival in Clausura 2022?

Note that this Saturday, February 12, they will be visiting Santos Lagunawithin the activity of the date 5 of the current campaign of the maximum Aztec football circuit, where they will seek their first victory of the contest, although it will not be easy, since the pupils of Peter Caixinha They are also in urgent need of units after registering only one tie and three setbacks.