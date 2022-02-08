Ricardo Montaner: this was Ricky Montaner’s artistic debut 23 years ago | singers | Videos | Celebs from Venezuela | nnda nnlt | FAME

In 1989, Ricardo Montaner he married the Venezuelan painter marlene rodriguez, the mother of his last three children who, like him, are dedicated to the music industry. The oldest of them is Ricky Montaner, the 31-year-old who, together with his brother Mau, forms the duo “Mau y Ricky”, known for their songs “Unknown”, “Mi mala” and “La boca”.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Marlene Rodríguez, the wife of Ricardo Montaner

But Ricky is not only talented in singing, but also in songwriting; This is how he has written successful songs that have been performed by artists such as Becky G and Natti Natasha (“Without Pajamas”), Ricky Martin and Maluma (“Come pa’ca”), Juanes (“Pa Inside”)among others.

It was more than two decades ago that the husband of Stefania Roitman made his debut in music, so his father wanted to make a special video and thus commemorate his career. The audiovisual material shows the artist’s first live performance, when he was just a child.

The Argentine singer-songwriter with four of his children (Photo: Ricardo Montaner / Instagram)

THE DEBUT OF RICKY MONTANER

Through his Instagram account, Ricardo Montaner posted a video showing his son Ricky’s first concert 23 years ago. “Today I share something very special for me, a document, the memory of the debut of the little Ricky”, The singer wrote in the description of the clip that accumulates more than 90 thousand reproductions.

On that night in 1999, Ricky opened his father’s show with a flawless piano performance. The musical piece captivated the public, who could not help but be moved when they saw how the little boy gave way to his father, who would then perform the song. “Your Piano and My Guitar”.

WHAT WAS THE PLACE?

The stage that saw the debut of the greatest of the Montaner Rodriguez is in the Teresa Carreno Theater in Caracas Venezuela. This place is special for the patriarch of the family not only because it is the space where Ricky did his first steps, but also because he shared great moments with the public there:

“A place that gave me so much joy, this without a doubt, will never be erased from my memory. It is also a memory of the #Venezuela that I love and miss so much. Someday I will sing to you again with all my soul, like on that night at Teresa Carreño. God wants that to happen, “concluded the interpreter of” So in love “.

Ricardo Montaner is the third son of the Venezuelan singer and the first with his second wife (Photo: Ricky Montaner / Instagram)

WHO IS RICARDO MONTANER?

Ricardo Montaner is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in Latin America, for his songs, voice and charisma. He is the face behind hymns like “So in Love” and “Where Does Love Go?”

His full name is Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner, who was born in Avellaneda, Argentina, on September 8, 1957. He is an Argentine singer-songwriter, naturalized Venezuelan, Colombian and Dominican.

He has participated in several charity events such as “Venezuela Live Aid” (2019) and “Paz Sin Fronteras” (2008), as well as in the television programs “La Voz Argentina”, “La Voz Colombia”, “La Voz.. Mexico” and “Idol Puerto Rico”.

THE DOCUMENT THAT VERIFIES THE WEDDING BETWEEN RICKY MONTANER AND STEFI ROITMAN

With a series of captures, the singer showed the document that shows that his current marital status is married and also published some photos of him laughing with his wife, as if making fun of those users who criticized their union.

“With much love for those who speak for speaking”the artist wrote.

Ricardo Montaner’s son showed his marital status on social networks (Photo: Ricky Montaner / Instagram)

DETAILS OF THE WEDDING OF RICKY MONTANER AND STEFI ROITMAN

In order to ensure that absolutely nothing about the wedding is leaked, the suppliers and other people who worked there signed a confidentiality agreement so that they do not reveal the details of what happens before, during and after the celebrations.

Everything was planned by the Montaner’s mother, Marlene, and by a relative who lived in Argentina since they decided not to hire a planner.

One of the details that caught the most attention was that the straws with which the trabos were taken were personalized with the names of the bride and groom. In addition, the invitations were a tremendous luxury with great elegance as they came to leak into social networks.

Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman got married this Saturday, January 8 in Argentina. (Photo: Stefi Roitman / Instagram).

WHY DID HÉCTOR MONTANER NOT ATTEND HIS BROTHER RICKY’S WEDDING?

It was Ricardo Montaner himself, who decided to end the speculation and reveal the reasons that led one of his eldest sons not to be at his brother Ricky’s wedding, the result of his union with Marlene Rodríguez.

“My son Héctor, unfortunately, could not come because he is just processing, finishing his American residency, because he is Venezuelan, and he cannot leave the United States until the process is complete; for that reason, neither Héctor nor the family could [estar]”said in an interview with the Argentine television program “Mañanísima con Carmen”.

As reported, Ricky Montaner’s marriage ceremony and party were held in Argentina, the country where Stefi Roitman and her family originated. Therefore, all the relatives of one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in Latin America had to go to the South American country, where he sang some of his songs.

HÉCTOR MONTANER WAS NOT PHYSICALLY, BUT HE WAS VIRTUALLY

Although he couldn’t physically be at his brother Ricky and Stefi’s wedding, the interpreter of “I’m going to miss” said that he managed for his second son who also enjoyed such an important eventfor this he made use of technology, something that was forbidden to the guests.

“The only son who couldn’t come, unfortunately it was Héctor, who couldn’t travel. But he was the same because you saw that cell phones were not allowed, I had one and I called him on Facetime and then I put them on all the time. They were able to see the wedding in real time without any problems”he pointed.

Regarding Ricky’s wedding, both the artist and his wife Marlene were very happy. “It was a very strong moment for the family at the level of emotion, at the level of feelings it was something very strong. It was the consolidation of the marriage of our last unmarried son; therefore, in that sense we close as the agency says and we are already complete”.