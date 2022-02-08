RSS3 seeks to be the decentralized information processor of the Web3

Really Simple Syndication (RSS), the first information distribution protocol that had a massive adoption on the Internet, is ready to take on Web3 with a decentralized information processing protocol called RSS3.

In a technical white paper published on Monday, RSS3 outlines its plans to bring its popular Internet feed update to Web3.RSS3 will provide each entity with an RSS3 file that will act as the source data and will be continuously updated. The source data file can then be used as an aggregation of all cyber activities, which can be used to create social networks, content networks, games, and other data-driven applications. The data source will have control over what information to disclose and what to keep private.

RSS is a feed file that contains a summary of updates to a website, usually in the form of a list of hyperlinked articles. These feed archives were conceived to be decentralized and have played a fundamental role in the exchange of information through the Internet. However, the monopoly of centralized web hosting service providers has led to the creation of decentralized RSS3.

The white paper stated that building a decentralized information processing protocol from scratch was quite a complex task and it could take another six or eight months to build RSS3 nodes. Developers are also building a decentralized autonomous organization systembut believe that true decentralization will take time.

The development team has partnered with Ethereum, Arweave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Flow, and xDai Chain to roll out the protocol on various decentralized networks.

The team behind the decentralized protocol has so far closed two funding rounds in which companies such as Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Dragonfly Capital, Fabric Ventures and several more have participated.

