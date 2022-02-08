Russell Westbrook downplays not playing overtime against Knicks: ‘The important thing is to win’

LOS ANGELES — For the second time this season, Russell Westbrook was benched by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to close out a game. Only this time, the Lakers won, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime on Saturday.

And the result made all the difference in Westbrook accepting the decision.

“The best part of this game is that you win,” Westbrook said after scoring five points on 1-for-10 shooting with six assists and four turnovers in 29 minutes. “The guys competed. We won the game and that’s all that matters,” he added.

Vogel, who kept Westbrook on the bench for the first 6 minutes and 30 seconds of the fourth quarter as LA built a six-point lead after trailing by 21 early.

Westbrook went hitless, missing his only field goal attempt and going 0-for-2 from the free throw line. Plus, he didn’t record any other stats as the Knicks went on a 16-10 run to end regulation after he was substituted.

Vogel came out with a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker at TE.

“Obviously I think Russ was having a tough night on both sides of the ball and ‘Bron’ was really going well. So I knew the ball was going to be in ‘Bron’s hands and I felt like we were going to get more from a defensive perspective. You just make tough decisions in the spirit of whatever the team needs to win a game.”