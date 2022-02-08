Russia accelerates the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine

There is uncertainty about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine 2:48

(CNN) — New satellite images obtained by CNN show that a large base housing Russian tanks, artillery and other weaponry near the Ukrainian border has become largely vacant, with equipment apparently moving much closer to the border in recent days. .

The base is located in Yelnya, southeast of the city of Smolensk and about 257 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. By the end of 2021, large quantities of weaponry were moved there, including some 700 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and ballistic missile launchers.

Much of that equipment is gone, according to satellite radar images obtained on February 6. The cloudiness had prevented photographic images of the place for several days before. The images show the tracks of the vehicles that left.

Stephen Wood, a senior director at satellite imaging company Maxar, told CNN: “It seems to me that a considerable number of the vehicles [tanques, artillería autopropulsada y otros vehículos de apoyo] has left the northeast vehicle fleet; other armored vehicles left the most central vehicle park”.

Konrad Muzyka, an expert in tracking military movements at Rochan Consulting, says what happened at Yelnya is one of several “major changes in the composition of Russian forces and their locations.”

He told CNN: “We’re entering the new stage of the buildup where we’re seeing prepositioned units being re-staffed and equipment being moved probably to staging areas.”

Social media videos recorded in recent days show some of that equipment on trains and roads much further south, in the Bryansk region, close to Ukraine. The weapons and vehicles are undoubtedly from the same units that had been prepositioned in Yelnya.

“There are now multiple indicators to suggest that troops have begun fanning out to forward camps to rejoin their pre-positioned team,” writes Janes analyst Thomas Bullock. “Videos posted on social media indicate that some soldiers from Siberia, whose equipment has already moved to sites in Smolensk and Bryansk, are in the process of being deployed.”

A US intelligence document, dated December 3, 2021, included satellite imagery showing that the Yelnya site was empty in June, but in November it housed five battalion tactical groups, each containing about 1,000 soldiers and support elements. Much of the equipment belongs to the 41st Combined Arms Army, which is normally based in Russia’s Central Military District and headquartered in Novosibirsk in Siberia.

Muzyka says there are significant Russian movements elsewhere. “We are seeing a massive influx of vehicles and personnel into Kursk,” he tweeted on Sunday. Kursk is about 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Phillip Karber of the Potomac Foundation in Washington, who has also studied Russian troop movements in detail, told CNN: “Russia’s strongest offensive formation — the First Guards Tank Army, which is normally stationed in the Moscow area – moved 400 kilometers to the south and is gathering in the optimal area for a rapid armored offensive on the Khursk-Kyiv invasion route.”

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC News: “We think there is a very distinct possibility that [el presidente de Rusia] Vladimir Putin orders an attack on Ukraine. It could take different forms. It could be as soon as tomorrow or it could be a few weeks yet.”

Separately, US officials told CNN over the weekend that Putin has already assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine’s borders that he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country. This includes a growing force in southern Belarus.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans for a military offensive against Ukraine.