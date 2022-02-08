Russia’s military options in Ukraine and Moscow’s chances of success in the neighboring country | Univision World News

Washington and other Western powers, which have indeed sent weapons and different aid to Kiev, have warned of imposing even harsher sanctions on Moscow and even against President Vladimir Putin himself individually in the event of aggression against Ukraine.
For its part, the Kremlin denies that an invasion is in its plans and blames the US and the West for “stoking tensions” while refusing to withdraw the more than 100,000 troops deployed near the borders with Ukraine.
Putin thus presses to advance his geopolitical agenda through various demands.
The most important: ensure that Ukraine, Belarus and Georgia never join NATO or another military or economic alliance outside Moscow’s control. It also demands that NATO pull back from Eastern Europe, withdraw US nuclear weapons from Europe and maintain a Russian sphere of influence in the so-called ‘post-Soviet space’.
But it is unlikely that Washington and NATO will meet all these demands. And they fear that Moscow will respond by launching a military intervention in Ukraine.
Russia’s military options in Ukraine
In the event that some kind of Russian military action does finally take place in Ukraine, what are the military options for the Kremlin?
An analysis by Seth G. Jones, director of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) puts forward the following options for Moscow:
- Redeployment of its ground forces away from the borders with Ukraine if negotiations with the West are successful, while continuing to support pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
- Sending of conventional Russian troops to the rebel regions of Donetsk and Lugansk to then refuse to withdraw them until the peace talks end successfully and Kiev agrees to implement the Minsk Agreements, signed with European mediation in 2014 and 2015 to consolidate peace in eastern Ukraine.
- Take Ukrainian territory up to the Dnepr River to use it as a bargaining chip or incorporate this new territory entirely into the Russian Federation.
- Occupy Ukrainian territory up to the Dnepr River and seize an additional belt that includes up to Odessa, in the west of the country, an important port city that gives access to the Black Sea. In this way, the Kremlin would incorporate these new lands to ensure that the small Ukrainian state becomes economically unviable.
- Take only one belt of land between Russia and Transnistria (including Mariupol, Kherson and Odessa) to secure fresh water supplies for Crimea and block Ukraine’s access to the sea, without engaging in major fighting in major territories such as Kiev or Kharkov.
- Take all Ukraine and announce together with Belarus a new trinational Slavic union led by Russia.
According to Jones, of the six options the first two are least likely to make a real breakthrough with NATO. The others, meanwhile, would entail significant international sanctions with great economic repercussions for Russia.
On the one hand, the third option would see Russia control much of Ukraine’s territory, but Ukraine would still remain a viable state.
With the fourth, Ukraine is converted into a small agrarian zone, but conserving its main nationalist strongholds.
The fifth route leaves a greater part of Ukraine free but cuts its access to the sea, although both this and the fourth would be quite difficult to maintain logistically since there is no natural geographical division that demarcates the area, which makes it difficult to defend.
And finally, option six, total occupation of the country would also be a war of attritionin the face of more than 41 million inhabitants who could wage active or passive resistance for years, with the support of the West.
The chances of success for Russia
In general, and ideally, Russia has the necessary potential to carry out its military mission in Ukraine, at least temporarily and without considering possible external interference. He has enough troops, firepower, logistics, experience and in recent years he has gained great experience in combined arms operations in Syria.
But several elements on the ground should be considered, which make victory difficult both in the initial phases of the war, and in the medium and long term. And this leaving aside all the influence and impact of the potential harsh responses of Western countries.
According to the CSIS analysis, there are intangible factors that “can play an important role in the initial phases of a war.” Here we explain: