Schools, businesses close in Haiti for fear of violence

Schools and businesses in Haiti closed their doors on Monday and large numbers of police patrolled the streets as the country marked a somber anniversary.

Monday not only marked seven months since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in his private residence, but it was also the end of his term. Opponents demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry leave office on the grounds that his government is unconstitutional.

“We are in a situation where fear takes the place of peace,” Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, told The Associated Press. “Our country cannot continue to live like this.”

Thousands of people chose to stay home Monday, fearful of more violence as Haiti’s political instability deepens, kidnappings rise and gangs gain even more power at a time of economic collapse. Lionel Fortuné, a 33-year-old law student, was among the few who ventured outside, waiting a long time for a public bus to pass through the empty streets.

“This country has completely deteriorated,” he said. “You don’t know who to count on, who you can trust to lead the country on the right path.”

Henry, the prime minister, has promised to set up a provisional electoral council soon to pave the way for elections, which he says will be held by the end of this year as his government tries to improve security conditions.

“The heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last year has brought the country to the brink of chaos and our institutions are totally dysfunctional,” he wrote in an opinion column published Sunday by The Miami Herald. “My mission and that of the government I preside over is to get our country back on track to achieve democracy as soon as possible.”

The country currently has only 10 elected officials, having failed to hold legislative elections in October 2019 amid political deadlock and mass protests, with Moïse ruling by decree for more than a year before he was assassinated. Since then, various opponents have challenged Henry and nominated their own leaders, moves the prime minister has not acknowledged.

“No person or organization can name, appoint or elect a president,” Henry wrote. “Elections are the only option.”

Bocchit endorsed that concept, noting that Henry did not appoint himself as prime minister, but rather was appointed to the position by a legitimate and democratically elected president. He assured that the process of electing an electoral council is well advanced and called on the opposition to dialogue with Haiti to work closely, adding that he remains optimistic that elections will be held.

“My only fear is to see my country not move forward,” Bocchit said.

The official downplayed the accusations that Henry is not considered a legitimate president considering that the public prosecutor, whom Henry has already fired from his post, noted that the prime minister spoke with one of the main suspects in the assassination hours before it happened. Henry has said that he received several calls that day and he doesn’t remember all of them.

“It’s an open investigation,” Bocchit said. “Let’s leave that to the judicial system.”

One of the most well-known groups that opposes Henry, the Montana Accord, named after the name where it was signed, has proposed a two-year transition period that would allow Haiti to create a safer environment for voters. The body, made up of thousands of supporters including several well-known politicians and civil society leaders, recently nominated Fritz Jean, a former governor of the Bank of the Republic of Haiti, as its leader.

Jean said in a speech on Saturday that he plans to contact more groups and political parties to find solutions to Haiti’s problems. and stressed that violence is not the path to democracy.

As political figures raise their hands to become the next ruler of Haiti, Fortuné lamented the increase in food prices for basic consumption and accused the government of doing nothing to improve the quality of life of the population.

“The economy hit rock bottom. It can’t go any lower. No one can really survive,” she pointed out.