“Selling the house was literal”: Buy tickets of more than 200 thousand pesos to see Bad Bunny | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Without a doubt, Bad Bunny fans would do the impossible to have the opportunity to see their favorite artist live. And although sometimes these fans only say it sarcastically, it seems that there are those who do not know jokes and they would really spend huge sums of money to be present at the concerts of his next tour.

After announcing his tour for this 2022 with stops in Mexico and the United States, users have shared their experiences, feelings and thoughts when buying tickets to go see the interpreter of “The Song”, such is the case of a Young man who He posted a hilarious TikTok in which he confessed his terrible mistake.

Through a video, a user demonstrated that He spent all his savings to get Bad Bunny ticketsthis clip went viral in a matter of hours due to the mistake he made when getting his extremely expensive tickets to see the reggaeton player in Paso Texas.

According to what the young woman who uploaded her testimony of what happened explained, she would have used her father’s credit card to purchase the passes. However, it seems that between the excitement and suspense of knowing that she could witness the talent of Benito Martínez, He didn’t realize that the tickets he thought were cheap were actually in dollars.

As seen on TikTok, the Bad Bunny fan bought three tickets to 3,500 dollars each, which would be just over 216,000 Mexican pesos, believing that the amount was actually in Mexican pesos. What made the viewers of the video laugh the most is that one of the user’s sisters wrote that her father almost had a heart attack when he saw the amount.

My sister bought tickets for Bad Bunny thinking that it was in MXN pesos and nothing, that it was in USD”, reads the description along with a clown emoji.

Realizing the fatal error, the girl’s father almost had a heart attack seeing that his daughters’ tickets possibly cost the same as the place where they live: “It was in dollars, my father almost had a heart attack. It was literally selling the house,” he added.

Once she realized her mistake, the young woman who shared the clip explained that she is trying to remedy her action and now is doing a raffle to recover some of the money that was investedor: “I’m organizing a raffle to pay the bank,” he explained.

The post quickly went viral with some users lamenting the situation, others laughing their heads off, while a few said they wanted to help the cause and bought raffle tickets.

Is will take place on February 11 in El Paso, Texas and each of the tickets has a cost of one thousand pesos.