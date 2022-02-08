Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) jumps 30% in 24 hours as it approaches $0.00003

Admin 58 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 69 Views

Shiba Inu Coin has just experienced another huge 30% price increase, with SHIB recouping the losses suffered in late January.

As of Feb 6 at $0.0000225, it peaked at $0.00002930 on Feb 7, an increase of 30.22% (via CoinGecko). While most cryptocurrencies saw price increases of their own, these were much smaller than SHIB’s price increase. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were up 2.3%, 2%, and 5.2% in 24 hours, respectively.

This comes as the Shiba Inu roadmap continues to progress. SHIB has released several new announcements in recent weeks, including the Shiba Inu metaverse and a potential Shibarium public test.

Shiba Inu price rises, again

SHIB’s latest price increase saw SHIB regain some of its market cap and break the $15 billion mark for the first time since January 20. At the time of writing, the SHIB price is $0.00002790.

Unsurprisingly, ShibArmy members reacted positively to the news of the 30% increase after a period of relative stagnation for the coin in terms of price.

While headlines have yet to agree on the reason for the spike, Shiba Discord moderator Queenie said on Discord:

It is just the natural movement of the market and the momentum that we have been building up for a few weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, SHIB has been in the news for several big announcements. These include a partnership with a fast food store, the Shiberse metaverse, and the upcoming release of their Doggy DAO.

  • Read more: Everything we know about the Shiba Inu game

SHIB still remains 67% below its all-time high of 0.00008616, reached in October 2021. SHIB is still below its initial price in early 2022, where it started the year at $0.000033.

Tips Games Pro Esports has the support of its audience. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How to make money on social networks | Tutorial – Tutorials Technology – Technology

The social networks they represent a favorable economic outlet for many people in the world. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved