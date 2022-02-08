Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) jumps 30% in 24 hours as it approaches $0.00003

Shiba Inu Coin has just experienced another huge 30% price increase, with SHIB recouping the losses suffered in late January.

As of Feb 6 at $0.0000225, it peaked at $0.00002930 on Feb 7, an increase of 30.22% (via CoinGecko). While most cryptocurrencies saw price increases of their own, these were much smaller than SHIB’s price increase. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were up 2.3%, 2%, and 5.2% in 24 hours, respectively.

This comes as the Shiba Inu roadmap continues to progress. SHIB has released several new announcements in recent weeks, including the Shiba Inu metaverse and a potential Shibarium public test.

Shiba Inu price rises, again

SHIB’s latest price increase saw SHIB regain some of its market cap and break the $15 billion mark for the first time since January 20. At the time of writing, the SHIB price is $0.00002790.

Unsurprisingly, ShibArmy members reacted positively to the news of the 30% increase after a period of relative stagnation for the coin in terms of price.

While headlines have yet to agree on the reason for the spike, Shiba Discord moderator Queenie said on Discord:

It is just the natural movement of the market and the momentum that we have been building up for a few weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, SHIB has been in the news for several big announcements. These include a partnership with a fast food store, the Shiberse metaverse, and the upcoming release of their Doggy DAO.

Read more: Everything we know about the Shiba Inu game

SHIB still remains 67% below its all-time high of 0.00008616, reached in October 2021. SHIB is still below its initial price in early 2022, where it started the year at $0.000033.



