So we can find the Apple ID on our iPhone, iPad or Mac, even if we are not sure if we have one

The Apple ID is essential on Apple devices. Thanks to this account we can access the App Store, enjoy our Apple Music subscription, make backup copies or synchronize information between our iPhone, iPad or Mac, to name just a few examples. Given its importance let us see, for the newcomers to Apple platforms, how to find our Apple ID.

When we set up our iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch for the first time we are asked to let’s enter our Apple ID or create a new one. This step, however, can be ignored, so we can end up with a device without its most important account active.

Find our Apple ID on an iPhone or iPad It is very easy, the steps to follow are the following:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. At the top we play our name. An email address must appear under our name, this is our Apple ID.

on the mac the steps are very similar, specifically these:

In the Apple () menu we choose System preferences. We came in Apple ID. Again, under our photo and name, an email must appear: our Apple ID.

At this point, another important question remains to be resolved. And what is the password? before anything let’s go over our usual password repositories. We may write it down in our agenda, in the Notes app or on a post-it. If we can’t find it, the best we can do is change it. On our iPhone or iPad we will do it like this:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. At the top we play our name. we touch on Password and security. we touch on Change Password.

on the mac The steps to follow are those:

In the Apple () menu we choose System preferences. We came in Apple ID. we touch on Password and security. we touch on Change Password.

When going to the Settings app or System Preferences, our name may not appear at the top. This means that the Apple ID session, assuming we had one, is not signed in. If we are sure to have it created, simply enter the email and password to log in.

If we have doubts about having an Apple ID, the best we can do, before creating a new one, is to check its existence. We can do it on the dedicated Apple website, where by entering the first name, last name and email address we can check if this is an Apple ID. From here we can decide to use it on our devices or if we prefer to create a new one.

As we have started by saying the Apple ID is the most important account of our devices. An account that, if we have doubts about its correct configuration or even existence, we can locate very easily.

Image | Shiwa ID, olieman.eth