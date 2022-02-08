Soccer player fractured in the United States vs. Honduras and did not realize

Almost a week after United States vs. Honduras, A soccer player from the Honduran national team received the news that he will be absent for several weeks after injuring himself in said commitment corresponding to the Concacaf Octagon.

The affected player is Wisdom Quaye, winger of the Honduran squad that plays for Real España and who played against the USA as a starter.

It turns out that the defender he fractured the little toe of his left foot and to his surprise he found out that he was injured until the game ended.

“I played the whole game and I don’t know when I got hurt, maybe in a tackle or in a collision, but I didn’t feel my feet because of how cold it was, there was no pain “ confessed.

The winger in this way will be a sensitive loss for his club Real España since his return is expected until in about eight weeks