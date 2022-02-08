Spain, hand in hand with the company Destinus, may be the cradle of the first hypersonic aircraft in Europe

Destinus, a young European aeronautical company with the desire to revolutionize world logistics and based in Switzerland, Germany, France, and Spain since last summer, could locate the manufacturing plant of the first hypersonic aircraft in Europe here, and thus become one of the one of the few countries in the world capable of having these technologies.

Their goal, they say, is develop an unmanned, ultra-fast transport system that eliminates the concept of distance, besides being green (using only hydrogen and oxygen as fuel), and being cheap (being reusable for many flights). It is not about competing with conventional means of transport, but about relying on them to fulfill its objective.

The Madrid headquarters of the company currently has more than a dozen people (all of them with very high qualifications and experience) and growing rapidly, and if everything goes as expected, in the short term there will be more than 40. Without considering the manufacture of prototypes, currently the fundamental work is Engineering and much of it can be perform online. Its project management philosophy is the so-called “agile”, analogous to that used by SpaceX, where the realization of prototypes and tests, mainly in flight, is also prioritized.

Currently, the company is in the selection phase for the location of the flight test center (the equivalent of Boca Chica in the USA used by SpaceX), engine testing (the equivalent of Mc Gregor) and the integration and mounting. They believe that Spain has ideal conditions (Exit to the sea, high level of engineering, excellent supply chain, very good aeronautical manufacturing poles and communications network).

“But, in addition to Spain, we are looking at locations in Portugal and France,” they add. “And if finally the test centers are located here, Spain is called to be the most important headquarters of the group, since technology will be developed, assembly, system integration, testing and commissioning of complete aircraft will be carried out and would start a new intercontinental and hypersonic freight transport service. In fact, the critical design phases of systems and subsystems are already being carried out in Spain. The result is that many highly qualified direct and indirect jobs will be generated”, they conclude.

The hyperplane projected by Destinus is intended and designed, in principle, for the messaging service, as an unmanned aircraft for the transport of goods. But in the last stages of development, in the future, commercial passenger transport is also contemplated.

Taking off and landing like a plane, the hypersonic cruise flight will take place in the mesosphere, that is, below 100 kilometers in altitude, which is when space is considered to begin. Flight conditions are suborbital, but it is possible to adapt the design and reach orbit with an additional propulsion stage. Tourism and space exploration will be able to greatly benefit from the technological solutions implemented in their aircraft: “in general we want to unite the aeronautical and space worlds. From there, there are a series of applications and products that we are working on, starting with supersonic and hypersonic drones,” they say from the company.