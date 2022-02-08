Spaniards Increase Their Interest In Investing In Crypto Assets By Investing.com







Investing.com – Crypto assets are increasingly an option to consider for Spanish retail investors: 35% of them invested in them in the last quarter of 2021, according to the third edition of the study carried out by the global platform investment in multi-assets eToro called “The pulse of the retail investor”. The figure not only represents an increase of eight percentage points compared to the previous quarter, but, in the opinion of those surveyed, the trend will continue to rise during the next 12 months. In contrast, international adoption is significantly lower than that observed in Spain: the percentage of respondents who invest in crypto assets drops to 25%.

By age, investors from 18 to 34 years old are the most favorable towards crypto assets (50%), while the figure drops to 11% among those over 55 years old. However, a continuous increase in interest has been observed in all age groups in recent months.

it remains the preferred crypto asset and 51% of investors indicate that it represents an investment opportunity for the next three months. They are followed by Ether (23%), (15%) and (13%). Of course, there has also been a diversification in this regard and, in the last quarter of 2021, it entered for the first time in the ranking of the most demanded crypto assets by eToro clients in Spain. On the other hand, , and Decentraland rose to fifth, sixth and ninth place on the list, respectively.

As for the weight of crypto assets in investors’ portfolios, the fact that it is limited to a maximum of 30% for about seven out of ten of those surveyed who acknowledge investing in this class of assets is notable.

39% of those who do not invest in digital currencies explain that the main reason is that they lack sufficient knowledge to make informed investment decisions. In fact, 27% of those surveyed acknowledge not knowing which crypto assets can represent an investment opportunity. This lack of knowledge is even greater among international investors, among whom it reaches 43%.

The strong volatility of these assets, seen as an attraction for some, is also rated as a risk for 28% of those surveyed who do not deposit their money in these assets, while a minority does not consider them relevant enough to invest in them. .

“The interest of Spanish retail investors in crypto assets is growing and diversification into new assets shows their knowledge of the market. Caution continues to predominate in their investments given the risk posed by the volatility of these products. Financial training and knowledge of the products in which they invest is essential and at eToro we work to provide them with the information they need to help them make investment decisions”, said Tali Salomon, regional director of eToro for Iberia and Latin America.

Likewise, when reviewing the changes in the sector during 2021, eToro’s spokesperson for Spain, Javier Molina, highlighted: “Another of the great trends that was already seen in 2021 comes from NFTs. They are non-fungible tokens that are allowing new business models and ways of marketing or accessing projects to emerge. It is one of the trends that will continue to develop this year.”