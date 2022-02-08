Stablecoin USDT Is A Ticking Time Bomb: US Congressman

In the United States Congress, one of the topics frequently discussed lately is the regulation of cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins.

In this regard, the Republican congressman, Warren Davidson, showed a stance against stablecoin Tether (USDT), which he considers “a ticking time bomb”.

He said that because USDT fails to dispel doubts about the solvency of its funds. In its most recent report, Tether, the issuing company of the cryptocurrency that bears that name, claimed to have reserves in the order of USD 62.8 billion, backed by an accounting firm based in the Cayman Islands.

“There is no transparency or disclosure there. They acknowledge that they have commercial paper, but do not reveal what exactly that is. That’s where I think a mandatory disclosure framework provides investor protection,” the congressman said of the Tether venture.

Davidson believes there are greater reasons for regulators keep a close eye on Tether and not to other companies like Ripple and its cryptoactive XRP. The latter company was sued in 2020 by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that Ripple had made offers of unregistered securities through the sale of XRP.

congressman explained also that, in his opinion, stablecoins “should not be insured” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), because “issuers should not be limited to federal deposit institutions,” he commented.

This he considers a “bad idea” that would “harm consumers, investors, and state-regulated entities.”

FDIC approves stablecoins, only if controlled by banks

The message sent by Congressman Davidson seems to be related to the openness that the FDIC has shown with stablecoins.

Recently, CriptoNoticias reported that the government agency supports a group of American banks who are planning to launch their own stable cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) indicated, on January 13, that United States banks could have and maintain supervised reserves in stablecoins.

Michael Hsu, Acting Director of the OCC, said dollar-pegged stablecoins such as Tether (USDT), USD coin (USDC) or Binance USD (BUSD) could be vulnerable if people stop trusting them, so believes it necessary to give them banking regulation.