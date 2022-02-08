Summary Leon vs Cruz Azul (0-1). Goal

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.02.2022 23:08:49





Blue Cross raise your hand to fight for the championship Closure 2022. The Celestials have started the League with important results and now added a transcendental victory against Lion at Nou Camp Stadium with a great performance by players like Uriel Antuna and the goalkeeper Jesus Crown.

The cement machine entered the lair of the Fiera and with a goal from the Warlock Antuna took all three points they have him fighting for the lead overall after four days.

Uriel Antuna He showed that he is still on fire with the goal and thanks to the fact that he was attentive to a rebound that he conceded Rodolfo Cota, the striker managed to score the only goal of the game in the 29th minute. All as part of a great celestial play that began on the left wing and ended with a shot from Bryan Angle and Antuna’s counterattack.

Lion He tried to react, but he did not manage to have the forcefulness of other games, although he did have scoring options in which he intervened chuy crownespecially at the end.

Crown saved his goal after a shot from Louis Montes from long distance and then saved the cement team with a spectacular throw at a header from Jaine Barreirowho placed the ball low and powerful, provoking the reflexes of the goalkeeper.

With 10 points and a forceful football, the Machine once again raises its hand to be placed among the candidates for the title, since for now he tamed the Fiera runner-up of the MX League.

​