Tapadón de Rougier and Motagua and Victoria are scoreless at Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí!

2022-02-08

25′ The clubs pause for hydration. The jaibos are the ones that dominate the actions in the last minutes. NEAR! Center to the right that Tobías connects awkwardly and the ball goes wide. Motagua is saved at 19. 14′ Center by Marlon Flores for an easy right for Jonathan Rougier and the Cyclone’s counterattack is coming.

COVERED! Shot by Carlos Róchez that forces Jonathan Rougier to deflect with the tips of his fingers. Motagua is saved at minute 9. 7′ Escape from the right by Hurtado, who tried to send a cross into the area, but the defense intercepted it. Victoria seeks to do damage on the counter. 7′ Throw-in in favor of Motagua near the pennant that Omar Elvir already collects. Yellow for Marcelo Espinal del Victoria for rough play at minute 4. 3′ Lucas Baldunciel’s center intercepted by a defender and the Motagua players asked for a hand and a penalty, but Saíd Martínez said keep going! START THE GAME! Motagua vs. Victory at the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí.

2:57pm Motagua and Victoria players enter the lawn of the Marcelo Tinoco stadium. The match is about to begin. 2:47pm The Motagua and Victoria players finish warming up and go to the dressing rooms to get dressed.

The 11th of Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Wesly Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos, Omar Elvir, Jonathan Núñez, Juan Delgado, Diego Auzqui, Lucas Baldunciel, Ángel Tejeda and Roberto Moreira. DT: Diego Vazquez.

Victory 11: Harold Fonseca, José Velásquez Colón, Samuel Córdova, Kenneth Hernández, Carlos Róchez, Marlon Flores, José Tobías, Marcelo Espina, Damín Ramírez, Luis Hurtado, and Marco Vega. DT: Solomon Nazar. 2:25pm Motagua players also enter the field for precompetitive exercises. 2:20 p.m. Harold Fonseca, goalkeeper of Victoria, is the first to jump onto the pitch to start the warm-up. His companions follow him.