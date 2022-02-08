Technology prepares the transformation of the logistics sector

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

The disruption in consumer habits and global uncertainty paint a complex scenario for the logistics industry, which is faced with the opportunity to completely reinvent itself.

In the last two years, the pandemic has revolutionized the relationship between companies and their customers, with a historic boom in electronic commerce that is here to stay. Together with other factors such as uncertainty and geopolitical instability, this scenario increases complexity and multiplies the challenges for supply chains, which have become a strategic element with technology as a key lever to improve their efficiency. Therefore, organizations invest in innovation to automate processes and modernize all contact points in the supply chain.

Those companies that are capable of taking advantage of the new tools and are committed to the training and talent of their employees will win the battle of competitiveness, as was made clear at the Disruptive Technologies for a Smarter Logistics Industry meeting, organized by EXPANSIN with the TeamViewer collaboration. The experts highlighted the importance of integrating systems for business control and production traceability in order to comply with increasingly demanding regulations.

“The pandemic has brought out the complexity of supply chains, which already existed and is now much more evident. The main thing is to have a holistic vision of the entire chain, which must be collaborative, agile and resilient in the face of shocks and volatility. “, raised Aitor Madoz, director of supply chain and innovation at Cofares. From there, he added that “we have the challenge of combining the existing battery of technological tools with our processes, such as the digital twin, augmented reality and the blockchain.”

In this sense, “augmented reality offers solutions to problems related to international suppliers and agility in availability, but it can also generate improvements in terms of flexibility and in the workflow of the picking or preparation of the order,” he deepened. Alessandro Miniggio, TeamViewer account executive. The company, which is committed to technology to respond to the challenges of the sector, ensures that these solutions reduce errors in logistics management to 99.9% accuracy and increase by 25% the productivity of processes that already they use technology.

Along the same lines, “the pandemic has been a very important milestone: the explosion of e-commerce. The exceptional performance of electronic commerce has forced us to make adjustments to maintain the required flexibility and competitiveness,” agreed Carlos Cavero, CEO of Seur Logistics. As if that were not enough, added to these challenges is the need to launch sustainable initiatives to connect with a more aware consumer than ever. “Everything we do must pass through a sustainability filter, with changes in the way of working in cities”, stressed Cavero.

Regarding these sustainability projects, “the key tool for us is traceability: we have chosen blockchain technology to meet these objectives,” said Jorge Fontecoba, general director of operations at Grupo Nueva Pescanova. In parallel, training and attracting scarce talent has become another of the great challenges for these strategies to work. This is what Fontecoba underlined: “It is essential to have the right profiles, not only in terms of technology but also to undertake agile and transformative projects.”

In terms of the future, “the main unknowns have to do with the strategic decisions that we will make in the coming years and the relocation of operational capacities in a changing world, under the umbrella of sustainability,” said Raimundo Gonzalo, director of supply chain and organization of Alcampo. Regarding concrete technological solutions, he referred to artificial intelligence and predictive models, adding that “to transform ourselves we must really innovate and use technology to do things differently.”

The high level of geopolitical uncertainty also harms companies. “The problems with supply and freight on a global scale affect us to a great extent, and force us to review the strategies for locating suppliers and factories,” commented Simón Madrazo, supply chain manager at Font Salem (Grupo Damm). After the pandemic, Madrazo concluded that “the companies that continue to function are those that have made many strategic and, above all, agile decisions.”