The 4 main functions of Android 12: how to customize the cell phone and play with more battery

Android 12. (photo: The Universe)

The update program is now available for most manufacturers that have Android. alive It is one of them: the brand confirms the possibility of updating its mobile devices to the new version, android 12the latest version of operating system from Google.

It should be noted that, according to the Chinese company, may vary according to product model, retailers and operators due to additional adjustments requested by operators. Therefore, it is possible that for certain specific models, the update may not be available on the date of publication of this document.

According to Hootsuite’s We Are Social report, currently in Colombiathe percentage of web traffic comes from different operating systems, 89.6% being from the Android operating system. It is a system that, according to user experience, is much friendlier thanks to the fact that it constantly reinvents itself and improves the efficiency and quality of the services provided.

“It should be noted that vivo devices have at least two Android operating system updates, which demonstrates the commitment and support that we have as a brand with our customers, since it is useless for a brand to put a large number of devices on the market. that cannot be updated over time” affirmed, Rubén Talero, live training manager.

So you can take advantage of the features of Funtouch OS

The vivo brand has made a leap outside the Asian territory, achieving great popularity, especially in its country of origin, China. The brand has offered the widest selection in its category, as well as phones affordable that adds to the competition of mid-range phones.

Funtouch OS 12. (photo: GizLogic)

As mentioned above, the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android 12 is already on the market, now available in some parts.

Vivo users who already have the update will be able to take full advantage of the company’s new custom update, Funtouch OS 12, with these four characteristics:

1. Smartphone games are now immersive, more productive and fun

With the Android 12 update, it is possible to modify the sound quality depending on the game and the audio device used.

Also, the gameplay has changed drastically visually, as it now allows the use of three modes:

– Battery saving

– Balance

– Performance

Where, when switching between them, the user will be able to see the percentage of CPU and GPU usage, depending on each mode.

2. One Button Apps

With the new smart wake gestures, you can configure shortcuts to open more easily:

– For example, if the letter M is made with the screen locked, the music app opens

– Whether draw the letter E, you can customize the applications you want to access.

3. Customize the home screen will have no limit

With desktop widgets, you can now easily customize your home screen adding applications, apps to folders or information you want.

In addition, different shortcuts can be configured, with iManager one click away; to display photos, music, reminders, even the weather on the screen.

In addition, a minimalist and efficient music player has been integrated, can be integrated with local files or account Spotify. The best is that does not integrate annoying advertising messages.

4. Favorite contacts, with better reach and accessibility

Thanks to the new customization widget that vivo brings, you can put your favorite contacts on your home screen, so you don’t miss any messages or calls from the people who matter most to you.

Android 12. (photo: Mag El Comercio)

KEEP READING

How to make safe purchases on the internet to avoid theft and fall into false offers

Google Chrome has a new image after 8 years, this is how it will look on each operating system

WhatsApp ghost mode: what it is and how it is activated in the messaging app