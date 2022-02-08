The 6 reasons why not to buy a bluetooth keyboard | Technology

They are the most popular keyboards on the market for their comfort, versatility and price. But all that glitters is not gold. Here are the reasons why it is not advisable to get a peripheral of this type.

We know that bluetooth keyboards are very popular. It is logical, and more in a world where everyone hates cables and what they mean. For this reason, keyboards and mice of this type have become best sellers in the last decade.

We ourselves recommend them on a daily basis, but that does not mean that they have certain drawbacks. They are not critical, but they do have disadvantages compared to traditional keyboards.

Without further delay, we are going to see at what points the bluetooth keyboard may not be profitable compared to a traditional keyboard. Surely there is more than one reason that convinces you to return to the path of the cable.

1º They have a shorter useful life: The keyboard remains one of the few computer components that never goes out of date. With PS2 to USB adapters, many traditional keyboards from thirty years ago are still useful today.

Unlike today’s membrane keyboards, a traditional mechanical keyboard offers a combination of keys and switches that last up to 80 million keystrokes. This makes them last for decades, unlike typical bluetooth membrane keyboards.

2º Bluetooth keyboards are not ideal for gaming: If you prefer to use a keyboard for gaming, wired keyboards are your best option. Bluetooth keyboards are not good for gaming regardless of whether you are a casual or competitive gamer.

The main reason is the relatively higher latency. Latency refers to the time it takes for the keyboard to register a touch on the screen. The higher the latency, the longer it will take for your tap to appear on the screen.

Due to their higher latency, bluetooth keyboards are more suitable for casual office work, where you don’t need to react lightning fast.

3º The standards become obsolete and insecure: Unlike a wired connection, the bluetooth wireless protocol changes over time, which would be fine if it weren’t for the fact that Bluetooth keyboards don’t get security updates as they age.

As a result, what is considered safe today can be easily exploited tomorrow. The National Security Agency notes that older Bluetooth standards that do not support low energy extension are vulnerable.

4º There is no Bluetooth in the BIOS: On PCs and some Macs, users can enter a pre-OS boot environment and change basic variables, such as CPU frequency and other settings. Unfortunately, Bluetooth drivers are loaded by the operating system.

Without the benefits of cabling, a bluetooth keyboard cannot function in a BIOS environment. So if we want to navigate through the BIOS with our bluetooth peripheral, we will have it impossible.

5th Bluetooth has pairing problems: This is Bluetooth’s biggest problem, and a look at customer feedback on bluetooth keyboards shows countless complaints about compatibility issues.

Hopefully we’ll see some keyboards with Wi-Fi Direct in the future. Wi-Fi Direct requires a compatible wireless card, but that’s fine because most modern Android devices support it.

6º Bluetooth keyboard batteries do not last forever: In fact, a Bluetooth keyboard’s battery might not last even a few years.

All lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries fail over time, and the more discharge-charge cycles it undergoes, the faster it will lose its storage capacity. Buying a bluetooth keyboard is the same as buying a product that lasts less every day.