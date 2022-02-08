the best mid-range Samsung falls to 279 euros

This Galaxy M52 5G plummets thanks to a special coupon.

If we were to recommend a mid-range smartphone with a brutal value for money It would be this Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and if it also has a crazy discount, all the better. You can get it now for only 279 euros applying the coupon OFFERSPC on the PcComponentes website. Your shipment is free to deliver tomorrow if you see it necessary.

Y so good it is this offer? Yes, of course, because on Amazon it is for 299 euros and on the Samsung website it is around 349 euros. get him in this exclusive offer for the 3 colors available (black, white and blue). And the best, upgradable to Android 12.

Buy the Galaxy M52 5G for 279 euros (RRP €449 )

Starting because the Galaxy M52 5G is one of the best mid-range phones on Android and reviewing all its specifications, we can only recommend this opportunity as a must buy if you are looking for something very good for little money. It is one of the latest Galaxy M series smartphones that draw the colors to the competitors from firms such as Xiaomi, realme or Huawei in the same price range.

This Galaxy M52 5G has a huge panel 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px), 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness and a borderless design. In the plastic body it integrates a speaker compatible with the technology Dolby Atmosand 2 microphones to improve clarity on calls and reduce outside noise.

This terminal has the power of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, an octa-core of 6 nm and 2.4 GHz speed. This is accompanied by the Adreno 642L graphics chip, 6GB of RAM and 128GB Internal storage expandable via micro SD cards. On the side of the terminal is the fingerprint reader, very common in this range of smartphones.

In its back, we find the 64 MP triple camera, with 12 MP wide angle + macro and 5 MP depth lens. is able to record 4K video, slow motion at 240 fps and has a digital image stabilizer. Its front camera is 32 MP, plenty for video calls or high-resolution selfie photos. we have connectivity 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a huge battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 15W.

