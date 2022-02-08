The boy who died trapped in a well is buried in Morocco

After the shock generated in Morocco and the whole world by the tragic death of little Rayan, who died trapped in a well, the boy was buried on Monday near his village in front of hundreds of people.

The gifts took place during the Muslim midday prayer in a cemetery a few kilometers from Ighran, the town where the accident occurred, AFP journalists at the scene found.

An imam said a short prayer in front of family and attendees, before his burial.

“We never thought we would experience such difficult times. Rayan will be in our hearts forever,” Mounir Murid, a villager, told AFP.

“It is as if Rayan had brought to light the situation in our region. Here we have never seen the media or politicians. We have no network, no roads, no hospitals, no education,” he added.

On Saturday night after five days, the remains of the child were removed and transported to the military hospital in Rabat, probably for an autopsy.

The boy’s fate became a matter of national interest and it was the king’s office that announced his death on Saturday after the rescue. King Mohamed VI called the parents to offer his condolences.

Tributes from all over the world multiplied on social networks.

“Little angel, you fought to the end, you are a hero,” a netizen told him on Twitter. Another user highlighted in the social network the “union” that generated the child’s drama.

Abroad, Pope Francis sent a message stressing that the people of Morocco have united to save Rayan.

“They tried, unfortunately, they did not survive, but what an example they gave,” the pope said at the Angelus prayer held at the Vatican.

One of the most emotional reactions came from the coach of the Algerian soccer team, Djamel Belmadi, who expressed his condolences to the family, at a time of tension between Algiers and Rabat.

“Our pain and sorrow are great, but they will never be comparable to what their parents and relatives suffer,” he wrote on the selection page.

There were also numerous tributes to the rescuers as the entire operation was broadcast live and closely watched by Internet users.

On Sunday, work began on filling the well and the emergency tunnel dug to try to save the child.

Clandestine wells?

Rayan accidentally fell last Tuesday into a dry well 32 meters deep. The narrow and difficult to access hole had been built near the house where the boy lived in Ighran.

Until Friday, the rescuers tried to give the child water and oxygen, without being certain that they had succeeded.

Since the drama became known, thousands of people have gathered and camped in solidarity in this town, located in a mountainous area of ​​the Rif, at about 700 meters of altitude.

While the tragedy united Moroccans, it also sparked a debate about the proliferation and danger of clandestine wells in the region. According to the media, they are used to irrigate crops, including cannabis plantations.

A majority deputy, Noureddine Moudiane, urged the authorities to “end the random drilling of wells, which are often not subject to the legal procedures in place,” the Hespress website reported.

The accident recalls a tragedy that occurred in Spain in 2019 when a two-year-old boy died after falling into an abandoned well more than 100 meters deep in Andalusia. After a major operation, the remains of the minor were rescued after a deployment that lasted 13 days.