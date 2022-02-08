The brutal ironing of Dani Alves in the triumph of Barcelona against Atlético de Madrid

* The expulsion of Dani Alves in the victory of Barcelona

Daniel Alves was one of the great protagonists of the 4-2 victory of Barcelona in view of Atletico Madrid this Sunday for the duel corresponding to date 23 of La Liga de España. The Brazilian was a hero and a villain at the Camp Nou for having scored one of the goals and for having been sent off. The stands applauded him.

The 38-year-old winger who returned to the Catalan team at the end of 2021 to fulfill his dream of wearing the Blaugrana shirt again with which he won 23 titles in his first stage, was one of the figures on the pitch in the local’s victory over the mattress. But his irresponsibility cost his team dearly, which ended up suffering more than expected.

Is that when the score was 4-2, Alves he landed an iron shot on his opponent’s twin Yannick Carrasco in an action that was not even valid due to a foul play at the start of the play. Gil Manzano was called by him VAR and after reviewing the violent, he punished the Barcelona footballer with a direct red card at 68 minutes.

The Brazilian went from hero to villain because minutes before, at the start of the complement, he had scored a goal, the first since his return to Catalonia, and the fourth of his team in the match. After a great move to the left by the team led by Xavi Hernandezthe ball crossed the entire area and fell at the feet of the full-back, who from first and on top unleashed a lethal shoe for the partial 4-1.

Before even Alves had brilliantly attended Jordi Alba in both of the Spaniard that meant the partial 1-1, when they were just 10 minutes into the game. For this reason, the experienced soccer player who also passed through São Paulo in Brazil, was one of the figures on the pitch until red.

*Dani Alves’ goal against Atlético de Madrid

Despite his expulsion, the Barcelona was rearranged in the fund with the entry of Sergio Dest and was able to maintain the advantage until the end of the game, so he added three vital points in his fight to reach the qualifying zone for the next Champions League. Now, the culé squad has reached 38 points and is fourth in La Liga, far from the leader, Real Madrid, who has 50 units and one game less.

For his part, the Athletic from Diego Simeon its crisis continues to deepen. The last champion is fifth, with 36, has already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and on February 23 they will have a crucial clash at the Wanda Metropolitano for Champions against him Man Utd, in the first leg of the round of 16. The rematch will be played on March 15 at Old Trafford.

