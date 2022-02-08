the day an associate of the drug trafficker rescued Jimi Hendrix after the musician was kidnapped in New York – Prensa Libre

But nevertheless, his constant use of drugs deteriorated his health and caused his death in 1970 when the guitarist was only 27 years old.

Jimi Hendrix was one of the most talented guitarists in rock history. His music revolutionized the world and his influence is present in thousands of artists today.

His well-known excesses, in addition to costing him his life, usually plunged him into a state in which the American musician did not recognize what was happening around him and prevented him from being aware of the dangers that awaited him.

A clear example of this happened in 1969, a year before the artist’s death, when Jimi Hendrix was kidnapped in New York by a group of mobsters over the weekend and was eventually rescued by Jon Roberts, former member of the mafia who years later would become an associate of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel in the export of cocaine to the US.

According to the journalist Evan Wright, co-author of the biography of Jon Roberts entitled “American Desperado”, in 1969 Jimi Hendrix had a concert scheduled at the Salvation club, located in New York, which was managed by Roberts and his partners Andy Benfante. and Bradley Pierce, renowned mobsters of the time.

Jon Roberts recalled that that night the legendary guitarist tried to convince him to inject himself with a strong type of drug. However, the mobster refused because he was not a fan of injected substances.

Despite this, Jimi Hendrix struck up a brief friendship with the nightclub owners and became a regular at the Salvation.

Months after your first visitthe American musician returned to this New York club and during the night of his kidnapping he was looking for drugs.

In this search, Jimi Hendrix ran into two guys who convinced him they could get him some dope. and ended up kidnapping him for the weekend.

“Jimi had people who would normally buy drugs from him. But he would sometimes get so high that he would go into our clubs looking for drugs on his account. One night two Italian guys from our club saw Jimi looking for drugs and decided, ‘Hey, that’s Jimi Hendrix. Let’s grab it and see what we can get,” Jon Roberts recounted in his biography.

Some accounts state that the musician was tied to a chair so that he would not offer resistance and others claim that Hendrix was so drugged that he simply followed the instructions of his kidnappers without knowing what was happening.

Similarly, there are more versions of what happened and some people claim that the kidnappers wanted a record deal and forced the American artist to call Michael Jeffrey, his agent, to sign them immediately.

Despite the different versions of what happened, Michael Jeffrey was contacted by the kidnappers to comment that they were holding Jimmy Hendrix hostage and given this, the musician’s agent decided to contact Roberts, who along with their partners decided to take action on the matter.

“The next thing I knew, they called me and said that some Italians had taken Jimi from our club,” Roberts confessed.

“Andy and I needed two or three phone calls to get the names of the men who kidnapped Jimi. We approached them and made it clear: “Let Jimi go or you’re dead. Don’t hurt a hair of your afro,” he continued.

After this threat the kidnappers released Jimi Hendrix, who, according to Roberts, was so high on drugs that he was unaware of the kidnapping.

To the surprise of many, the person responsible for freeing the guitarist from his kidnappers in 1969 was a former member of the Gambino family, a group of mobsters who were present in New York in the mid-1960s.

After rescuing one of the most talented guitarists in history, Jon Roberts moved to Miami in the early 1980s and ended up in the world of drug dealing by becoming a partner in history’s most powerful drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

In this new phase of his life, Roberts began to be known as “The Bearded Gringo” and became the link in the United States of the Medellín Cartel, a criminal organization led by Escobar.

Roberts became one of the richest men in Miami in the mid-1980s due to his direct relationship with the world of drug trafficking and established several businesses throughout the city that served to launder his money and that of his partners.

Years later, “El Gringo Barbudo” was arrested by the US authorities after several investigations in which it was concluded that he had introduced more than 56 tons of cocaine into the United States from the estates of Pablo Escobar.

After the publication of his biography in 2011, Jon Roberts accepted that having saved Jimi Hendrix’s life was vital for him to be known and later involved in Pablo Escobar’s business.

“Who knows? Had it not been for saving Jimi Hendrix, I might never have connected with the Medellin Cartel and Pablo Escobar in Miami and started in the cocaine smuggling business. Wherever you are Jimi, thank you, ”he confessed.