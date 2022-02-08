The difficult moment that Lucero has to live

the mexican singer bright Star He has lived many controversial moments throughout his life. to their 52 yearsit’s found in mourning after the death of the well-known and dear composer friend, Rubén Fuentes. So she shared on her social networks the difficult moment he is experiencing today.

Singer bright Star cries to the one who taught him to sing with mariachi. The Mexican businesswoman could not help but express her deepest feelings through social networks. It should be remembered that Ruben Fuentes He was a producer, director and arranger on 5 ranchero albums that the singer performed throughout her career. After confirming her death a few days ago, at the age of 95 due to natural causes, the singer remembered all her work together.

