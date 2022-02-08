the mexican singer bright Star He has lived many controversial moments throughout his life. to their 52 yearsit’s found in mourning after the death of the well-known and dear composer friend, Rubén Fuentes. So she shared on her social networks the difficult moment he is experiencing today.

The difficult moment that Lucero has to live

Singer bright Star cries to the one who taught him to sing with mariachi. The Mexican businesswoman could not help but express her deepest feelings through social networks. It should be remembered that Ruben Fuentes He was a producer, director and arranger on 5 ranchero albums that the singer performed throughout her career. After confirming her death a few days ago, at the age of 95 due to natural causes, the singer remembered all her work together.

They were much more than colleagues in the world of music. He admired him as a talented man of work in his compositions. It is worth remembering that worked with him for a long time in the production of some of his ranch style records.

“I feel in my soul the departure of our great teacher Rubén Fuentes, my mentor, my musical guide, an exceptional man. What pride to share 5 albums produced by you teacher, the songs you made me to sing! You are forever a glory of Mexican music. Fly! ”, Wrote the singer on her social networks.

To be more precise, it is worth noting that it was Rubén Fuentes who was in charge of the production of 5 of his most successful albums: With my feeling in 1990, Lucero from Mexico in 1992, Cariño de mis affections in 1994, Close to you in 1998 and a new love in 2002. That is why the singer is going through a difficult time today and does not avoid hiding it.

In fact, confessed that part of his career and his success he owed to Fuentes: “He was the one who taught me to sing with mariachi, he was the one who taught me to love Mexican music so much,” he said while paying tribute to the composer on the television program En Vivo.

How Lucero faces the worst moments

bright Star He has always lived through very controversial moments in his life. However, he has been a positive, smiling person and he always attributes that to the fact that it is part of his personality. She once declared that in difficult times many people can be annoyed that some smile, but she clarified that she always tries to do it because life goes on.

She is a believer that the good things that happen to her are for a reason and, when they are not, she tries not to let them last too long. Going through sad moments is inevitable, as right now he is in mourning after the death of his friendbut now permanent suffering is optional.

In these moments she reflects and, although she pays tribute to him with great sadness, she is convinced that life is only lived once and it goes by too fast to stop. To close, in this difficult moment he is living, he added:

“Being able to share his love, his experience, his affection, his friendship, his good humor and all the beautiful things that he gives each of us who have the experience of having known him, of having seen him, of having been with him closely. , to shake his hand, it’s amazing. I have no words to say how much I admire him, how much I love him and it is wonderful to be able to pay him a tribute that should last a hundred years, not just a few hours.

What message would you send to bright Star in this difficult moment that you are living?