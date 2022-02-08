the effects of weightlessness and extraterrestrial radiation

Related news

There is a fundamental question that is not mentioned enough when dreaming of the colonization of other planets: the effect of weightlessness and extraterrestrial radiation, in the long term, on the body of these people.

It is estimated that one day in space is equivalent to all the radiation that a person normally receives on Earth. A round trip, manned, to the red planet, is a scientific (and business) longing that sooner or later, will end up happening. Although the astronauts will be subjected to the effects of radiation also during the approximately nine months that the journey lasts.

As well, Mars is a planet that has no magnetic field. (the reason is unknown). On Earth, it deflects the sun’s cosmic rays (made up of charged subatomic particles, such as protons or heavy ions) toward the north and south poles. Once there, they interact with the atmosphere and cause the well-known northern and polar lights.

‘Acceptable’ radiation

None of this happens on Mars. The solar wind has been blowing through the Martian atmosphere for millions of years, resulting in high levels of radiation on its surface. According to him United Nations Scientific Committee for the Study of the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), the dose that a human being receives under normal conditions is around 2.4 mSv per year.

An airplane pilot has a limit of up to 6 mSv per year and a radiologist, 50 mSv. The workers of Chernobyl, after the nuclear accident, they received between 20 and 500 mSv in a few hours. The effects are well known. Some of those people died within weeks, and many developed overdose-related illnesses such as cataracts or cancer.

Another example. In Fukushima, some operators received doses of 400 mSv per hour. ESA scientists estimate that the radiation on Mars can be up to 700 times the radiation on Earth under normal conditions. If these figures are true, a person there would receive approximately up to 4.6 mSv of radiation per day.

“From the space agencies, these risks are clearly warned, but my feeling is that, from certain private initiatives, this problem is minimized or omitted. This can give us an idea of ​​the scientific or commercial interests in the case of one or the other”, criticizes Juan Antonio Clemente, researcher and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), in the Faculty of Computer Science, who is leading a R&D research project on ‘Knowledge Generation’, financed by the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Juan Antonio Clemente, UCM researcher and coordinator of the ‘Generation of Knowledge’ project.



The purpose of this research is investigate the effect of natural radiation, especially that from cosmic rays (those generated by the sun or distant galaxies) on electronic devices. Their collaboration consists of irradiating electronic components in the laboratories available there to evaluate their reliability against radiation.

Clemente alludes to the progress of the spacex starshipdesigned to constitute a supply and crew delivery system, capable of leaving our planet, reaching the orbit of Mars, landing, refueling there and returning to Earth.

“In April 2021, they have already managed to dock with the International Space Station (ISS), although they still have to carry out security tests under many conditions or tests of the feasibility of the project. Its goal is to reach the launch window between 2024 and 2026 (Mars is at an ‘ideal distance’ from Earth every 26 months),” he specifies.

Other relevant actors are China and ESA, which plan reconnaissance, exploration and rock sample return missions. “And, of course, none of this will be space tourism: there is too much risk for a person without minimal physical and mental preparation to overcome it,” he adds, referring to departures to the upper layers of the atmosphere (Jeff Bezos, in July 2021), or the visits to the International Space Station made by billionaires such as Dennis Tito in 2001 or Charles Simonyi in 2007 and 2009. Of course, it is not cheap at all: each trip costs between 20 and 40 million dollars.

First, step on the moon again

set a sustainable presence of humans on the Moon. That is the objective of the Artemis mission, for example, which involves many factors, beyond demonstrating permanent habitability outside our planet. Among others, there is the regular transport of supplies (and people); profitable activities, such as the extraction of valuable minerals that justify the investment of private agents; and, above all, know and evaluate the effects of radiation on human health let them live there.

“Of course that it will be feasible to return to the Moon in 2024. It will be very different to establish a permanent colony in less than 3 years. Looking back, other missions that can be considered precursors to Artemis have been seriously delayed or even failed.”

“For example, in 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission, of the Indian Space Agency, crashed into the south pole of the Moon, which is exactly the place where Artemis intends to create the first lunar colony,” says the researcher.

“Besides another added problem because for that mission, NASA opted for SpaceX instead of Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, to design the lunar lander. The company founded by Elon Musk claimed that it could do it for half the money and the response of the second was immediate, sued NASA in 2021 before the US Federal Court of Claims”, he argues to justify, in his opinion, more delays and move the horizon of the mission past 2024.

Safety and comfort for the crew

“We only have to see photos of the Russian Soyuz ships, used to send astronauts to the ISS, in which the crew practically squat the entire trip. Obviously, there are very good reasons for this, especially aeronautical aspects related to the distribution of the load or the mass of the ship (the lower the weight, the greater the fuel savings)”, explains Clemente.

The researcher also highlights the fuel of the engines and their ability to be supplied on Mars. “Solar or nuclear energy has served very well to power satellites and rover, but at the moment they do not provide the necessary power to take a vehicle out of the orbit of a planet. For this reason, there is ongoing research to find alternatives, such as that of the team led by Dr. Jingjie Wu (University of Cincinnati, USA), or Dr. Houlin Xin (University of California Irvine, USA), in which show that it is possible to create methane, which can serve as a fuel, from carbon dioxide (very abundant in the atmosphere of Mars)”, he points out.

Why Mars? Being close influences, but it is not the only reason. In fact, Venus can get closer to Earth and Mercury does so for much longer (46% compared to 18% of the total time) than Mars.

The fact of being in the limit of the ‘habitable zone’ of the Sun suggests that could harbor life in the pastor that it is not excessively hot, so that the on-board systems do not deteriorate so quickly, are important.

“It is also the planet we know most similar to Earth in size and geology. The rest known, beyond Mars, are huge balls of gas (that is, they are not rocky) where human exploration or with a rover it is unfeasible”, argues the UCM professor, who adds that there are other rocky satellites of Saturn (such as Titan) or Jupiter (such as Ganymede), a size similar to or even larger than the Earth’s moon, which have a magnetic field and even an atmosphere that makes them good candidates for exploration, were it not for being too cold and distant.

