the feat of the Russian figure skater that everyone talks about

(CNN) — Teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva made history at Beijing 2022 on Monday by becoming the first woman to land a quad jump at the Winter Olympics.

Valieva, 15, landed two quads in the team event as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) secured gold ahead of the USA, who took silver, and Japan, who took bronze, in the Capital Indoor Stadium.

“It was quite overwhelming. I was very nervous, but I’m glad I was able to execute all my elements well,” Kamila Valieva told reporters.

“Racing with a team like this means everything. We all did a good job. I’m very proud of my team.”

Kamila Valieva executed a Salchow quad, which involves four full rotations in the air, while performing Ravel’s “Bolero” in the free skate.

He then did a quad toe loop and a triple axel in the same routine, though he fell on his second quad toe loop attempt.

Canadian Kurt Browning became the first person to perform a quadruple jump in competition at the 1988 World Figure Skating Championships, according to Team Canada’s official Olympic website.

Kamila Valieva, who only made her debut at the senior level last year and is now poised to win singles gold, won the free skate with 178.92 points, more than 30 points ahead of Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto. who came in second place.

The display brought the Russian Olympic Committee’s total to 74 points for their second Beijing 2022 gold. The United States finished with 65 points and Japan with 63.

“I am more than happy. This is a fantastic feeling. I had a load of responsibility, but I came out on top,” Valieva said.

“I feel this burden and this pressure a little bit. This is my first season among adult skaters and I think I’m dealing with this pressure; sometimes it even pushes me forward and helps me.”

Earlier in the competition, Kamila Valieva scored 90.18 points with her short program, far short of her world record of 90.45 points set at the European Championships in Estonia last month.

On Sunday, the reigning European champion said she would perform at the Olympics in memory of her late grandmother, motivation that gave her “a lot of energy”.

She will now prepare to compete in the singles event, which begins on February 15.