The five keys that have changed the face of a Barcelona that is already a ‘Champions’

The victory over Atlético de Madrid revived optimism among the fans of the Blaugrana club, which is gradually climbing positions in the LaLiga table

BARCELONA — The version that the Barcelona offered in the 4-2 win against Atlético de Madrid This Sunday was much higher than that shown in the vast majority of the rest of the season’s games and the Barça fans were finally able to enjoy an afternoon full of joy that could be a turning point after entering the access area to the Champions League.

Since the arrival of Xavi Hernández on the bench in November, Barça’s game has evolved, but until now it had not been confirmed with results.

Barcelona defeated Atlético de Madrid on Matchday 23. EFE

The Catalan team was eliminated from the Champions Leaguethe Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, in which, in any case, he left with a good taste in his mouth when he competed one on one against the Real Madrid.

The four signings from the winter market proved to be a great success against Atlético by the director of the football area, Mateu Alemany, the return of some injured players such as Pedro González ‘Pedri’ is giving the team another speed and Xavi he finally has a choice in the attack zone, which is endorsed in an improvement in scoring efficiency.

The five keys that have changed the face of Barça:

1. The improvement in scoring efficiency

The lack of goal has been one of the great evils that has harmed the Barça team in the first part of the course. On the other hand, against Atlético de Madrid the Barca he converted all four shots on goal he had during the game into goals. In fact, the Catalan team had not scored four goals since the first day of the League, when they also beat Real Sociedad 4-2.

2. The four signings of the winter market

Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved to be a great success in their Camp Nou debut. The Brazilian winger scored the fourth goal and assisted the first, Adama overflowed again and again down the right wing and set up the second goal, and Ferran and ‘Auba’ were a nuisance for the ‘mattress’ defence.

3. Bench depth

For most of the season, Barça has had a very weak wardrobe due to injuries and has had to resort insistently to the players from the reserve team, who at many times have supported the team. But against Atlético, although he still has important casualties, there were footballers on the bench like ‘Aubameyang, Nico González and Sergiño Dest, who came on as a refresher.

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

4. More tactical variants with Alves

At the end of the meeting, Xavi explained at a press conference that one of the keys to winning the game against Atlético in the midfield was the use of Dani Alves as an inside player in the construction of the game, which allowed him to go from the initial 4-3-3 to 3- 5-2 in some phases of the match.

5. A more regular team

The Barca He has played 10 league games since the arrival of Xavi and he has only lost one, on December 4 against Betis at the Camp Nou. Of the 30 possible points he has added 21, only two less than the group that has achieved the most in this same section, the Real Madrid.