The Geopolitics of Outer Space, by Julie Klinger

In April 2021, the Russian space agency led by Dimitry Rogozin stated that Russia would probably not renew its cooperation agreement with the US to jointly manage the International Space Station. If the non-renewal materializes, that would transform the emblem of space cooperation between two rival superpowers into new evidence of the current reordering of global space geopolitics. This fateful outcome follows a series of controversial initiatives by Washington, which have undermined the global regime of agreements that govern human activity in outer space.

Under the 1967 treaty On Principles Governing Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (hereinafter OST), outer space only can be used for peaceful purposes. Signed by 132 countries, including the US, Russia and China, the OST defines outer space as a “common heritage” and allows only “peaceful use” of it for the benefit “of all humanity.” The OST prohibits claims of exclusivity or sovereignty “by use and appropriation or by any other means.” This means that no one – no government, no organization, least of all a handful of billionaires – can deprive another of access to any part of outer space. It also cannot deprive you of access to a space infrastructure of another country outside of Earth, as long as the request is made in a reasonable manner. And everyone has an obligation to assist others whenever necessary and possible.

German astronaut Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency and Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA wave before heading to the International Space Station JOE SKIPPER / Reuters

This treaty has governed human engagement with outer space for half a century. With the exception of some blatant infractions – such as the anti-satellite missile tests carried out by the US, Russia, China and India – this predominantly peaceful regime has favored the development of globalization, which in many cases relies technologically on satellites in Earth orbit. Since most countries have adhered to the OST principles, states and companies have enjoyed relative stability in developing and deploying such technologies.

However, as of 2015 and under Obama, the US has begun to confront the precepts of the OST, with the signing of the Competitiveness Law on Commercial Launches into Space. Contradicting the articles and the spirit of the OST, said law recognizes the private appropriation by US nationals of any resource discovered in outer space, and not only that, but also allows US citizens to sue any entity that hinders the private appropriation of any space resource. Along the same lines, in 2019, the US Congress authorized the creation of a “Space Force”, ignoring the multiple objections that arose from among the ranks of the two major parties for legal, budgetary and moral reasons. The decision –executed in the midst of a State of National Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was followed by an executive order from President Trump –dated April 6, 2020– with the aim of promoting the mining of the Moon and of other planets by the private sector, and which explicitly stated its disapproval of the idea of ​​outer space as a common heritage of humanity. It is, therefore, increasingly urgent and necessary that an in-depth investigation be carried out on the impact of these decisions on the current geopolitical dynamics in, and affected by, outer space.

There are two ways to think about the geopolitics of outer space. The first is the most common among the Euro-American public, and consists of a string of “commonplaces” about the imminent “space race”, which is “heating up”, between such and such a country. It is an exclusionary narrative, since it only considers a few actors as relevant, which has gained traction with the creation of the US Space Force, and which reduces the immensity and enormous potential of outer space to a kind of “playing field” in which “a war for domination” is waged. This vision excludes other potential uses – scientific, cultural, commercial or for the sake of national development – ​​to bring to the fore the combined military and commercial interests. This is a narrow and stale vision, which looks nostalgically at the times of the Cold War, with China now in the role of the USSR.

However, there is also an alternative approach to the geopolitics of outer space, based on the reality of the facts and not so much on the intrigues of the rivalry between superpowers. This much more comprehensive overview today reveals that 106 national governments devote resources to space-related activities. Thus, the statement that “space belongs to us all” is not limited to just one principle; it is a current practice and consistent with the OST. On the African continent, for example, there are already 20 national space programs (and growing), and plans to create an African Space Agency, based in Egypt, in the coming years. Examples of international cooperation are the norm, not the exception; for example, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research provides training, open source data, and capacity building to similar centers in other tropical forest countries in South America, Southeast Asia, and Central Africa. Even for apparently rival countries, such as the US and Russia, or China and India, space cooperation provides an opportunity for high-level scientific, technical and diplomatic exchange. This impressive proliferation of space commitments around the world is exactly what the TMB envisioned. When the international community came together, in the midst of the Cold War, to forge this a priori improbable treaty, it agreed to grant space a status diametrically opposed to that which the great powers had granted to Earth for the past five centuries.

Geopolitics has historically been the territorial doctrine of states that aspire to become an empire. His most recent, critical, well-founded and empirically robust interpretations represent a significant improvement over those that dominated the 20th century. But the old notions are still alive and today they seem to be reaffirming themselves. For this, it is crucial to be aware that there is more than one way to approach the geopolitics of outer space, since the way we interpret it determines how we treat it and, by extension, how we treat each other.

Some critical geopoliticians such as Gearóid Ó Tuathail and Klaus Dodds have rightly underlined that the term evolved hand in hand with the “tragedies of war” at the beginning of the 20th century: after the Second World War, geopolitical thought was seen as an intellectual poison due to its association with Nazism and fascism; he dyed genocide, racism and the spirit of conquest with a patina of scientific rationality, giving an almost spiritual character to the notion of territory, something very typical of fascist ideologies. It is not ruled out that something similar happens with the geopolitics of outer space, given the suggestive immensity of space, and that this awakens in the militarists, miners and colonizers, the thirst to conquer this last frontier.

Naturally, the fascists did not invent the basics of geopolitical competition out of thin air. Historians and other scholars have identified examples of incipient geopolitical thought as early as the Roman Empire, the thought of the Chinese or Mongolian dynasties. Delimiting, destroying and appropriating common goods are territorial practices intrinsic to colonialism and the creators of empires. However, parallel to the dominant grand narrative – that of the conquest of space – perhaps we should also ask ourselves whether by establishing outer space as a global common good, the international community could have provided an alternative approach to the relationship between power and territory. .

A critical geopolitics of outer space must go beyond who built the first moon base to, and more importantly, understand how outer space can help us solve problems on planet Earth. Today, indigenous communities in the Amazon use handheld satellite-linked devices for just about everything, from cataloging medicinal plant species to reporting illegal gold mining operations. With these same tools, technicians from EOS, the Earth Observation program, are monitoring the destruction of mangroves in Gabon to combat climate change. Algerian satellites provided the images that were used to track and control the forest fires that devastated Argentina’s forests in 2020. Vietnam and Ukraine are cooperating on satellite development and astronomy. Instead of accepting the story of the “rival superpowers” as good, we must denounce the violations of the treaty that threaten to prevent us as a whole from enjoying, in peace, the common goods that outer space promises us.

Consequently, the geopolitics of outer space is not just about what is happening “out there”, but, more importantly, about what is happening here on Earth. This means that it is not possible to separate the geopolitics of outer space from the social, environmental, economic or political problems that concern us. We all depend on the peaceful governance of outer space continuing and being maintained as a global commons. Every day, billions of people use our satellite-connected devices for navigation, weather, and communication. The militarization of space puts at risk the delicate infrastructure on which modern life depends, while its privatization opens the door for a few commercial players to frustrate the interests of the global scientific community; Astronomers from all over the world complain about the cheapness of their observations due to the launch of mega-constellations of satellites, such as those of SpaceX and those proposed by OneWeb. The privatization and contamination of near-Earth space by a few endangers the space and national development of many others. This is also believed by the United Nations, which considers access to space essential to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Since outer space belongs to all of us, we are all responsible for preserving it, and each other. This is a logic that the geopolitics of the superpowers fail to understand. We all have much to lose if outer space is ultimately militarized, privatized, or polluted for the benefit of a small minority.

This article is part of the CIDOB International Yearbook 2021. Access all the contents of the Yearbook at: anuariocidob.org