The iPhone SE 2022 could disappoint even Apple fans

A few weeks ago the leaks left Manzana in a very good position to destroy the mid-range and high-end Android. The iPhone SE 2022 It was seen as one of the most interesting mobiles of 2022, with a redesign and a price to beat the terminals just below and above. Today we know that this probably will not happen. The iPhone will be presented, but you will not see the design changes that they were going to catapult him. It will be a popular terminal, but not as popular as it could have been.

The iPhone SE 2022 gets a 4.7-inch screen

Apple did a lot of things right when it released the iPhone SE 2020 with a processor Apple A13 Bionic, a quality camera and a competitive price. It also did things wrong, like including one of the most powerful processors of the time in a 4.7 inch screen and gigantic bezels.

The best thing about the iPhone SE 2022 was going to be its screen and design, as it would be updated for grow in size and reduce their bevels. Everything indicated that it would be something similar to an iPhone 13 Mini, but much cheaper and without flat frames. Now this information seems to be going overboard.

Several major leaks confirm that the iPhone SE 2022 will arrive with the same design as the previous generation. Yes, the terminal will go back to being a copy of the iPhone 8. It will also continue to have a 4.7-inch screen and the same bezels as always.

This, in a time of Netflix, social networks, YouTube or Twitch, is beginning to be laughable at best. With the iPhone SE 2022 you will have enough power to play any game and a very interesting camera that probably records in 4K.

The problem is that you will have a tiny screen to take advantage of all this performance and features. Apple has in hand to launch a 500 euro/dollar iPhone to destroy many mid-range and many high-end Android, but it seems that it does not want to do it.