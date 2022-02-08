The irony of being ‘arrimado’ as a local; Rams ‘homeless’ at SB LVI

Have a stadium of more than 5 billion dollars which is the most expensive on the planet, they play in one of the cities with the greatest sports tradition in the USA and they have a team formed to “billetazos” with star players, but none of that has made the rams really feel at home in The Angels and not even receive the Super Bowl LVI it seems to give them a true locality.

It is the second time in history -curiously in consecutive years- that a franchise will play for the title in their stadium. In 2021 they did Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and in this 2022 it’s up to the ramswhich by regulation of the National Football League will be visitors by rotating the locality between Conference champions, that’s why the Cincinnati Bengals will be the nominal hosts at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams and the weight of competing against the Dodgers and Lakers

Beyond the irony it poses for the franchise owned by Stan Croenke must play white and not blue in their stadiumthe truth is that the Rams continue to be seen as “close” in Los Angeles and the worst thing is that their competition is not even the chargers -with whom they share a stadium-, but two other sports giants full of tradition that monopolize the fans: the Dodgers in MLB and the Lakers in NBA.

“The time has come to show that in Los Angeles, the Rams are also a home team. By rules we will be visitors, but just as the cry of ‘Let’s Go Dodgers’ is synonymous with them, for the Rams it must be ‘Rams house!’“, he claimed Sam Laganaofficial announcer at the stadium of the ramsto the LA Times, with the particularity that the NFL banned him from being in that facet on Sunday because it seeks to create the most neutral environment possible.

back in THE since 2016, the city where they were originally from 1946 to 1994 after its foundation in cleveland in 1936, the rams they had an average attendance in 2021 close to 72 thousand fans per game to be among the top 10 in the NFL, however, the funny thing is that in three of those season games (Buccaneers, Bears and 49ers), the majority of those present supported the rival. And what about the postseason clash against the Niners in which, according to US reports, more than 70 percent of those present were with San Francisco.

“Before the game against Tampa Bay in the Playoffs (on the road), my daughter called me to yell ‘Whose House?’ and for me to say ‘Rams House!’. That is our cry, I hear it at home all the time and it is one of my engines, we want to feel at home on Sunday although nominally we are not“, He said Aaron Donaldthe cataloged best defensive player in the entire NFL that reached the rams in the 2014 Draft.

It is well said that franchises are made of fans and mark generations when they take advantage of the big stages. If the rams want to create a real home in The Angelsthe Super Bowl LVI It is the moment you have dreamed of.