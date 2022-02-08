The Los Angeles Lakers could trade three players and sign Damian Lillard before the trade deadline. LeBron James thinks so!

The tick, tock, tick, tock of the countdown to the trade deadline for the season NBA 2021-22 (February 10 at 15:00 ET) starts to get louder and louder Los Angeles Lakers have a golden opportunity that they should not miss: go for Damian Lillard. doLebron James do you think?

The irregularity and lack of depth in the team have been two of the constants for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season and after 54 games they accumulate more losses (26) than wins (28). There is market breaking and Lillard would be the ideal candidate.

Although Lillard had to undergo surgery on January 13 for an abdominal injury and will be evaluated in 6 to 8 weeks, Damian would have extra motivation to recover and get healthy to dispute the Playoffs with a team that would be a candidate to fight for the title: the Lakers of LeBron James and company.

Chad Ford, an NBA analyst, reported that if Damian Lillard agrees to a trade, it would be to a Western Conference team and the Los Angeles Lakers are on the cutting edge as an attractive destination that already tempted the Portland Trail Blazers point guard before the start of the 2021-22 season.

What would the Lakers offer for Lillard? Being a six-time NBA All-Star, LeBron and company’s team should offer three stellar team players in an irresistible exchange for Damian according to the specialized portal Fadeaway World.

The Lakers trade to get out of 3 players and sign Damian Lillard