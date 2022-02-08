the nominees for the worst of the cinema of 2021

Denzel Washington is King Macbeth in the movies 1:51

(CNN) — This is the best of the worst in 2021 cinema. Nominations for the 42nd Razzie Award were announced Monday and included a musical tribute to the late Princess Diana, Jared Leto in “House of Gucci,” the movie “Karen,” and a special category for Bruce Willis.

Netflix’s “Diana the Musical” topped the list with nine nominations, including worst picture, worst director and all acting categories.

It was followed by the thriller “Karen” which earned five nominations.

A special category was added this year for Razzies favorite Bruce Willis.

“Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” highlights eight of his roles.

The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzie) nominations are decided by 1,128 voting members from 49 US states and more than two dozen foreign countries who cast their votes online for 2021, selecting the five top contenders in each of the nine categories.

As per tradition, the “winners” will be announced on March 26, the day before the Oscars.

The nominees are as follows:

WORST MOVIE

“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood/”Dangerous”

Roe Hartampf / “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal / “Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie / “Diana the Musical”

Judy Kaye (as Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland) / “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan / “Diana the Musical”

Jared Leto / “House of Gucci”

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(special category)

Bruce Willis/”American Siege”

Bruce Willis/”Apex”

Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin”

Bruce Willis / “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis / “Fortress”

Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”

WORST COUPLE ON SCREEN

Any clumsy cast member and any unconvincing lyrics (or choreography)

Musical Number / “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James and any Warner (or Time-Warner product) cartoon character he haggles / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Jared Leto and his 17 pound latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt and any other character acting normal with Platt singing 24/7 / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, COPY or SEQUEL

“Karen” (Cruella deVil Unintentional Remake)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (Oliver Twist Rap Remake)

“The Woman in the Window” (copy of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical”

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Diana the Musical” / Screenplay by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

“Karen” / Written by “Coke” Daniels

“The Misfits” / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

“Twist” / Written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass and Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David and Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

“The Woman in the Window” / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by AJ Finn